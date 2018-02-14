Feb 15: New Moon Solar Eclipse And Its Impact On Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21-April 19

This zodiac sign will be affected in the 5th House, and children and pregnant women need to be careful around this period. On the other hand, they get into nature and explore the things that have been inside their heart for long. They also try to reconnect with their inner self.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Changes!

Taurus: April 20-May 20

The new moon solar eclipse will affect the 4th House of this sign. These individuals are truthful with their ownself. No matter what they do, the truth is what sets their spirits free.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse -- Career improvements

How Your Moon Sign Plays A Role In Deciding Your Destiny

Gemini: May 21-June 20

This eclipse affects the 3rd House of this sign, which is the house of communication. It is predicted that communication magnifies around this time. Their lives are filled with choices. This is the time that they need to choose a path that is meant for them.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Ideas

Cancer: June 21-July 22

This eclipse affects the 2nd House of this sign, which is the house of money. These individuals need to be careful about their expenses. They must speak out on what they want or need.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Property dealing

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

This eclipse affects the 1st House, which is ego. These individuals come across as being fierce, but deep down they are vulnerable and when they share their feelings with their loved ones, they would experience joy at a different level.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Love

Know Your Lucky Colours According To Your Zodiac

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

This eclipse affects the 12th House of this zodiac, which is the spiritual connection. These individuals need to understand that others' views are more important, but, at the same time, it's time for their ownself to ask how they see their own opinion.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Home

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

This eclipse affects the 11th House of this zodiac, which is change. These individuals will have a great hope and they will treasure this to their heart's content.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Pleasure

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

This eclipse affects the 10th House of this zodiac, which are reputations, career and public self. This sign people have a charming and innocent quality in them, which defines their personality well. They need to concentrate on family and relationships with utmost care and love.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Family and relationships

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

This eclipse affects the 9th House of this zodiac, which are inner self and love. These guys embrace the things that bring joy and happiness into their lives. They do not hesitate when they find what that is. They are constant in need of love and affection.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Friendship

Zodiac Signs That Are Ranked From The Best To The Worst Husbands

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

This eclipse affects the 8th House of this zodiac which is time, energy and monetary matters. They need to accept their ownself and at the moment of being doubtful about their ownself, they can always ask their close ones to reveal about their strength, as it will boost their self-confidence.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Money matters

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

This eclipse affects the 7th house of this zodiac, which is relationship. Something exciting is drawing these individuals near and probably it could be travel. Hence, they need to have patience to get what they have been waiting for so long.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Self-awakening, rebirth

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This eclipse affects the 6th House of this zodiac, which is activity. These guys need to let go of their past and enter a new opportunity in the present. They need to give themselves permission to start all over again.

Expectations from a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse - Spiritual freedom in love