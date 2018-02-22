These Are The Fears That Can Trouble One Based On The Zodiac Sign

Aries (March 21-April 19): Fear Of Distance

These people's ultimate fear is to lose their near ones. They end up suffering when the loved one leaves. But, on the other hand, it doesn't give them the motivation to do the damage control either, as they distance themselves.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Fear Of Being Unsatisfied

These guys have the fear of running out of resources. When they lack access to the worldly and money-oriented stuff, it freaks them out, as they not only get scared, but also have a deep discomfort with rest, as it would make their loved ones feel uneasy around them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Fear Of Deciding On One

Being creative is the natural talent of this zodiac sign. They are known to look at things in a million possible ways and they like to act on it. But if they find themselves stuck in a decision-making situation, they cannot get onto one decision, as it is hard for them to pick one.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Fear Of Leaving Their Comfort Level

These individuals are known to expose themselves to the new possibilities and opportunities around them. This is what makes them live their dreams. On the other hand, they are scared to face the new adventures in life.

Leo (July 23-Aug 23): Fear Of Being Unnoticed

These guys are amiable, charismatic and the front-runners. They love to make themselves happier than to be in the limelight and getting all the attention in this world. The untold fear of these individuals is that they fear of being unnoticed for either their presence or work. They seek a lot of respect and acknowledgement from the people around them.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sept 23): The OCD Fear

These individuals have an OCD about cleanliness and they love to keep things in order. If they see inadequacy and defectiveness around them, it bothers them to the core and as a result, they behave in a weird way.

Libra (Sept 24-Oct 23): Fear Of Loneliness

They are passionate lovers who love to express their love and affection for others. They never cease to amaze people around them. But deep down, they have a fear of being left lonely. They often get depressed when they are left alone or abandoned.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22): Fear Of Intimacy

These guys struggle to express their emotions to the outside world. They tend to keep a distance from the people that they love, as they fear of finding themselves in a position where they would get cheated by them.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 22): Claustrophobia

They love to travel, whether it's between places or people. They try to seek more and more space in their life, relationships and everywhere. They do not like to lead a life where they are bound. This instills a claustrophobia fear in them.

Capricorn (Dec 23-Jan 20): Fear Of Failing

These individuals have a fear of failure. Though they are hardworking professionals, winning matters to them, as they cannot take failure at any given cost. Failure can even lead to depression in some cases.

Aquarius (Jan 21-Feb 18): Fear Of Being In A Routine Situation

These individuals fear routine situations. They hate the feeling that is trapped in schedules of doing regular jobs or businesses. They feel hostile to circumstances, where their intellectual ability is questioned and even their decisions get altered.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Fear Of Accountability

These guys love being free minded and they hate being bound by responsibilities in their lives. Their minds excel without being bound by limitations and that's where they hate to be bound by responsibilities.