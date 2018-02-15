Most Scary Things About Your Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21-April 19

People of this sign often seem to be thinking about death. It can be anything related to death. For example, their own death or the death of their loved ones. These individuals are obsessed about death.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

People of this sign are obsessed about stalking! Even though they are done with the relationship, one can see them stalking on their ex's; on their social media for even months!

Find Out About Your Compatibility Based On Your Zodiac

Gemini: May 21-June 20

People of this sign are born liars, all thanks to their personality. They want things to work according to their advantage. They will build a set of stories and tell everyone about their version of the reality.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

They are obsessed with anyone or anything. They will cross the limits of loving and obsessing about anything and everything. They do not give space to their loved ones and make them feel suffocated at times. As a result, this can damage their relationship.

List Of The Most Dishonest Zodiac Signs

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

These guys want to be loved and admired by anyone and they can do anything for it. Being self-obsessed, they always try to establish their priority, they want to show everyone that none can be better than them.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These guys have a secret fetish. They stay away from expressing their sexuality but at the same time, they do dream of exploring about their sexuality. They do not reveal about their fetish, as they are too shy to discuss these things.

Zodiac Signs That Are Ranked From The Best To The Worst Husbands

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They are known as curious cats! They love to know what is happening around them. Though they have a knack for knowing the creepy things around, these individuals do not seem to indulge in doing any one of them.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They are often dreaming about killing someone! They keep on imagining blood and gun-fire and find ways of murdering someone. These creepy thoughts mean no big deal for them and it does not matter to them, as their victims can be just anybody around them!

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They isolate themselves from emotions. They do not feel happy or sad about anything. They hardly react and no matter what happens, they come across as being extremely cold personalities.

The Worst Month Of 2018 According To Your Zodiac Sign

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

There's a darker side of this sign. They love to fantasise about murdering their loved ones. Every time they have a fight with their loved one, they are mostly imagining of how they can kill and lead a life without them.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They often think of what they will say at the funeral of their loved ones. They also wonder what will they say when their mother dies. They love to indulge in fantasising about these creepy incidents.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They are day-dreamers who love to conquer the whole world. They believe that any critical situation actually gives birth to a hero and their superpowers are revealed in times of need. They believe that these heroes will save the world with their superpowers.