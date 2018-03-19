These 4 Signs Are The Most Passionate Zodiac Signs

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

This zodiac is a water sign and it is also considered as one of the most passionate in the astrological chart. Individuals of this sign are said to be strong willed and they can be very intense. Their intensity and passion is directed towards their partner or lover.

They will be attentive, eager to please and desirous when it comes to their partner. They are attentive and interested lovers, which keeps the sparks alive in the relationship. Apart from this, they also have great sensuality and they expect to receive the same from their partners as well.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Their passion for new experiences will push them to make each day of their life together unique and special. They simply love adventures not only with the worldly things, but also when it is about burning between the sheets. They love to explore different positions and tricks that can keep them and their partner happy. Partners of this sign enjoy making love, as there is always a surprise element coming their way!

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Though these individuals seem to be a little distant and cold. But the fact is that when they are confident and at ease, they tend to become one of the most passionate and fiery individual. They can be great lovers, are passionate and willing to try new things. The passion that these guys possess is often reserved for a trusting relationship. It might take a certain amount of time for them to build this trust with the others, but once they trust you, they are all yours!

Aries: March 21-April 19

These guys are known to be direct and highly intimate as lovers. They love to fully enjoy physical contact. They are very energetic in bed and tend to have a somewhat dominant and controlling characteristic. Their passion can also be linked to a fiery temper, as they do not care for what others think when they are in love. They love to have partners who are also considered to be very passionate like them. They are most likely to sweep you off your feet and take you on an unexpected trip.