The Most Intelligent Zodiac Signs Revealed!

Gemini: May 21-June 20

They are known for their 'dual intelligence'. They are considered to be one of the most intelligent zodiac signs. This is due to their duality and ability to analyse situations from two different point of views. They are great at multitasking, and this is why they have a great ability to solve several issues at once.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

They are known as 'the king of shrewdness'. They are governed by their intuition and their great cunning nature and, as a result, this leads them to mostly reach their goals in in every single thing that they set their mind on. They are born fighters and even though they get carried away, they know when to hold their foot right!

Virgo: Aug 23-Sept 23

They are known as the critic and analyst, since they are able to analyse the most complicated situations. They are known to be methodical, and find a logical solution for everything. Their intelligence level can be understood when they study all the options before taking one step or the other. On the other hand, they are also incredibly good with mathematical and algebraic problems, as well as numbers in general.

Libra: Sept 23-Oct 23

They are also known as 'the solution finder'. Their intelligence lies in their ability to seek harmony and maintain a balance around them. They are generally seen analysing situations and seeking consensus in any kind of a conflict. They make good friends and advisers.

Aquarius: Jan 20-Feb 18

This zodiac sign is 'the most understanding' zodiac of the lot. They have the ability to see and understand both point of views in a certain situation. They also are more tolerant when compared to the other zodiac signs. They are clever, but there would be times when they will occasionally move away from others to meditate, as they love to have their 'me' time as well. When these guys decide to learn about something new, they will gather as much information as they can and become the masters of the subject.

Pisces: Feb 18-Mar 20

They are the most emotional zodiac signs. They have a high capacity to understand others and they are known to have the most emotional intelligence when compared to other zodiac signs. These individuals are artistic and are often seen reflecting their emotional intelligence or their vision to the world through art. On the other hand, they are highly intuitive and possess that sixth sense, which will help them know when they need to flee from a situation as well!

So, is your zodiac sign listed here? Do let us know in the comment section below.