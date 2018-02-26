Motivational Quote For Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

"Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things." - Robert Brault

Being a person of this sign, you often tend to forget to appreciate the smaller things in life. All that you need to do is devote some time to find and appreciate these little things.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

"Be a good person but don't waste time to prove it." - Manas Disoriya

Do not wait for other's approval when you think you are doing the right thing, as you are still doing well even if people cannot see it.



Gemini: May 21-June 20

"It's never too late to start over. If you weren't happy with yesterday, try something different today. Don't stay stuck, do better." - Alex Elle.

Since you get bored easily, this quote is perfect for you. You need to remember that you have one life and you owe it to yourself to live it in the best way you can.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

"Courage does not always roar. Sometimes it's the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, I will try again tomorrow." - Katelyn Smith

There would be times when you do not get credit for exactly how brave you are, but this doesn't mean that you should downplay yourself.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

"Let nothing dim the light that shines from within." - Maya Angelou

The inner light of yours will keep on shining no matter what. This is what sets you apart from the rest.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

"That which doesn't kill us makes us stronger." - Fredrich Nietzsche

You are often known to be judgmental, and your judgment taken is not to harm others. All the mistakes that you commit will inturn make you a much stronger and better person in general.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

"Challenge yourself with something you know you could never do, and what you'll find is that you can overcome anything." - Anonymous

You are known to be the most tenacious sign and can honestly put your heart in everything that you decide to do. Remember that nothing can stop you once you decide to do something, so do not fret and keep going forward.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

"Talk to yourself like you would to someone you love." - Brene Brown

You need to understand that you are kind to everyone else, except for your own self. You need to believe that you deserve the same kind of love like everyone else around you does!

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

"You'll never find a rainbow if you're looking down." - Charlie Chaplin

Never lose hope when you do not succeed at first. Remember that you need to keep your head up high and keep trying until you become successful.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

"Experience is the name everyone gives to their mistakes." - Oscar Wilde

You need to know that you are not alone when you make a mistake. We all make mistakes, so stop blaming yourself up for everything.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Eleanor Roosevelt

You are a dreamer. Never give up on your dreams and keep going until you have achieved everything that you have been dreaming of!

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

"Don't get upset with people or situations. Both are powerless without your reaction." - Unknown

You need to understand that you are absolutely perfect the way you are. Never let the negativity get to you!