The FBI Releases The List Of The Most Dangerous Zodiac Signs!

Cancer: June 21-July 22

This is the most deadly zodiac as per the FBI record! This star sign individuals are arrested the most. They are known to have mental instability and this is something that can make them to offend repeatedly. According to the FBI studies, crimes of passion are frequently committed by this sign. Each time these individuals kill their victims, they leave a distinguished mark on their victim's body!

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These individuals are very temperamental. They are possessive and stubborn, which makes them a very risky star sign. On the other hand, they are clever yet solitary. They are great natural leaders, but if they go in the wrong direction, then there is no stopping them from becoming ferocious dictators. They are hell-bent on world domination and as a result, they go to any extreme to get their work done.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These individuals can be volatile and unforgiving when they are furious. They can be extremely harsh. They are more reluctant when it comes to hurting others. But they are more likely to be arrested for theft. They also top the list of notorious criminals who know on how to escape routes to evade the law. On the other hand, they don't shed blood unless their own life is in danger.

Aries: March 21-April 19

These stubborn individuals acquire the fourth position in the dangerous criminal activities ranking. They do not like being told on what they have to do. There are many chances that they would seek an illegal career to avoid the rat race. They hate to have their authority challenged. If you try to boss around them, then there are chances that you would get to taste your own medicine. In illegal activities, these individuals mostly participate as hired gunmen and they are always heavily armed.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Capricorns are the most likely to be all-around criminals who are involved in petty crimes to sadistic acts. They can be very dangerous! On the other side, they are not very good at covering their tracks. They are a bit careless too, which makes them the easiest sign to be busted for wrongdoing.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These guys are clever, but they also have a criminal streak in them. They are more inclined to getting involved with hacking, burglary, or other types of stealing. They tend to treasure order and neatness, so one cannot expect them to leave a hint if they commit a crime! They are mostly involved in burglary, hacking or any other type of stealing.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They don't easily break the law. But if they do, then they are more inclined to getting involved with a banking scandal or monetary gains. They are also likely to be involved in crimes related to drugs. They are likely to hide behind a large organization to commit their crimes.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

These guys might be concealing a hidden dark side. They are most likely to be involved in crimes, in which they can abuse their body using drug abuse. Serial killers are often Pisceans. They are hot-tempered individuals who can also become very dangerous when they lose their cool.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These individuals can be jealous and aggressive. This is a terrible combination in the wrong circumstances! They might find work as an assassin! On the other hand, they are also considered to be the most sadistic sign. They are known to be very cunning as well. They might not commit the evil act themselves, but don't be surprised to find them pulling all the strings out of sight!

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

They are notoriously passionate and feisty. Though this is mostly a positive trait, they can go awry if they have a psychotic temperament. Things would turn to worst when they tend to lose their cool, especially when they do not get the desired attention. They are a fire sign, who also have a vicious temper. These guys might get sucked into criminal activity for the fame!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They are fairly good-natured until they are a victim of wrongdoing. But when it comes to taking revenge, these individuals lead the pack! On the other hand, they are clever and charismatic. They make great hackers, as manipulation is their dark horoscope trait!

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These individuals are ranked as the least dangerous zodiac sign! If these individuals are going to engage in crime, it would probably be a crime that is centered around fraud or stealing. The negative traits of these individuals include anxiety, shallowness, and inconsistency. But overall, these individuals are not that dangerous!