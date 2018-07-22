These Are The Most Common Zodiac Signs Of Serial Killers

When we often hear about or learn about any serial killer, it only makes us wonder what psychological behaviour was behind the cause for these individuals to commit crime and murder.

To get these answers we often look up to things they had in common as kids, or you might look into which illnesses they had in common, family histories, and so on.

But have you ever wondered if there is a connection between the serial killer traits and the zodiac signs?

Well, according to astrology, there are three zodiac signs which are known to be the worst regarding having killer traits.

A survey was done to find out the zodiac signs of some of the most famous killers from across the world. And to our shock, it was revealed that there are three specific zodiac signs which are known to top the list of zodiacs with killer traits.

Check them out.

1.Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces sign has a long list of unusual traits, but these individuals are also known to be clingy, out-of-touch with reality, and self-pitying individuals. Though they seem to come across as naive individuals, it is said that no other sign fits the mould of a serial killer like how these individuals do! This is one of the reasons why more serial killers are born under this sign than any other sign!

2. Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

No matter how much patience you have, there would be a breaking point that you would go through and if you belong to this sign which is known to be the perfectionists' ones, then congrats as you share the list with the zodiacs who have the killer traits! You are generally understood to be a very picky sign. On the other hand, when you are irritated, there is no boundary for your anger which is what makes you one of the zodiac signs that is most likely to be a serial killer.

3. Gemini: May 21-June 20

Since these individuals are known to have dual personalities, these individuals are also indecisive. This might be one of the reasons why they tend to take so long to make up their minds on whether or not to kill someone and eventually end up committing the crime. It is also an interesting coincidence that these individuals feature so prominently in this list.

So, if this is one of your signs then don't be mad at us, as we are just the messengers!