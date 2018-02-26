5 Relationship Problems For Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

1. They always have an eye on the future and the other on the conditions that can affect the future. Due to this characteristic, there are chances that their personal relationships will take a toll.

2. It gets difficult for them to take ‘No' for an answer.

3. They tend to stay for long in the relationships even if it is toxic. This is because they do not want to walk away and by doing so, they can hurt themselves beyond repair.

4. They get disappointed when their partner does not follow what they want them to do. Their expectations ruin reality, all the time.

5. They cannot deal with the fact that love cannot last forever. Letting go of people is really hard for them.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

1. These individuals are extremely demanding in bed.

2. They hate to compromise.

3. On the other hand, they are also judgmental of their partners, but do not like to address those issues until they are forced to do so.

4. They prefer things to be stable and settled. If their partner does not fit the bill, there are chances of clashes.

5. They tend to be vengeful at times and as a result, they would not blink twice before saving the relationship.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

1. They have a rare way of showing their affection. They love to pick up fights with their loved ones, as this according to them is a very healthy way of showing love.

2. They love to have their 'me' time often and this can result in friction with their partners, as their 'me' time is quite frequent.

3. They are so self-absorbed that they tend to overlook at their partner's needs and desires.

4. On the other hand, they also want excitement in their lives and this can keep them on toes. If their partner has a laid-back attitude, then things only get worse.

5. Though they start their relationship on rosy terms, they hate to be the same once the relationship gets old. This disappoints their partner.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

1. This sign is for the perfect family man/woman. They need marriage and kids. They won't get into flings and expect their partners to do the same.

2. They are insecure about their partners, as they assume them to have one foot out of the door.

3. They need constant assurance of being loved and cared for. If they do not get the desired attention and love, then they tend to get extremely cold towards their loved ones. 4. On the other hand, if they are given too much of love, then they feel suffocated.

5. There are times when it gets difficult for them to decide whether they want to stay in a relationship or enjoy being single.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

1. These guys are under constant pressure of knowing what others think about their relationship.

2. They need financial stability and security on priority, when it comes to a relationship.

3. They are secretly scared and insecure about their partner's loyalty.

4. They demand far more attention from their partner than they are willing to offer. This can cause a major rift in the relationship, as it becomes one-sided.

5. On the other hand, they bottle up their emotions until they lash out at their partners.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

1. They rarely think before they speak and this can spoil their relationships beyond repair.

2. They tend to compromise a lot in the relationship, which can make them vulnerable to their partner's anger.

3. They are extremely traditional and find it difficult to adjust to their partner, who may be outgoing.

4. On the other hand, they also crave for 24/7 attention and this can irritate their partners to the core.

5. They can be defined as ‘too much' of everything and as a result, everything in excess can result in unwanted clashes.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

1. They think there is no negativity in people around them and as a result, this can make them vulnerable and non-receptive to the fact that a few individuals are actually toxic for them.

2. These individuals are very demanding as partners.

3. They tend to believe in balancing out the things and to get the results, and they tend to compromise, as they hate clashes.

4. They tend to tell lies to the others, rather than hurt them with actual facts. As a result, it gets difficult to gain their complete trust.

5. Their indecisive nature can end them in a relationship, even if they are not ready for one.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

1. These individuals have zero tolerance for liars and cheaters.

2. They tend to take everything personally.

3. They hate to have discussions about their feelings, as it makes them feel uncomfortable and they can even run away from such discussions.

4. They tend to hold grudges for too long against their partners.

5. Their relationships tend to begin with extreme passion and end up getting monotonous very easily and quickly.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

1. Their free spirit and adventurous attitude is not something that all will prefer. This attitude can hinder them in getting involved in a romantic relationship.

2. Their way of handling romance can be very stressful for their partners, as they are quite demanding in the relationship.

3. Physical appearance of their partners has immense significance in their lives and they do not hesitate to address them regarding this.

4. They would rather win or lose a battle than actually have a reconciliation, as their ego is more important for them.

5. They desire extreme levels of freedom and mostly prefer an open relationship.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

1. When they are into a long-term relationship, they tend to start taking it for granted and in the long run, they lose their passion.

2. They tend to make excuses for unhealthy relations.

3. They hate fights at any given cost, hence they blame their partners and walk out without addressing the issue.

4. To make others happy, they tend to agree to almost everything.

5. For them, pleasing their partner is of utmost importance and they can go up to any extent for it and this can make their partner feel uncomfortable.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

1. They feel commitment might rob them off of opportunities in life, hence they avoid discussion regarding commitment.

2. They constantly feel they are being misunderstood.

3. They tend to get bored easily and they expect their partners to be ever-ready to fulfill their needs and demands.

4. They need more space and their need for personal space is genuinely important for them. This can make their partners feel left out.

5. On the other hand, they often burden their partners with their personal goals and ideals.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

1. They struggle with the idea of expressing their emotions and as a result, they often get misinterpreted by their spouse.

2. They avoid people who do not open up to them and show their vulnerable side to them. This makes them feel insecure about their partners.

3. They are shy and often pretend to be harsh, which can confuse their partners.

4. They constantly feel they are the givers and they are the ones who care more in the relationships than what they have.

5. They need to have their 'me' time. This may seem annoying to their partners, but it is their requirement to gain peace.

