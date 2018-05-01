May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Virgo

Virgo as a zodiac sign is mainly associated with perfection, purity and cleanliness. These individuals remain happy when they are engrossed in one or the other activity.

They are known to be patient, caring and eager to help others and they like helping their dear ones. They also have a strong sense of self, a high moral and a good ethical code of conduct.

But apart from all this, you should learn about the important predictions for the entire month.

Here, in this article, we are revealing about the most accurate predictions from our astro experts who reveal about the best and worst times coming ahead in the month of May for the sign of Virgo.

Check out what the stars have in store for you for the month of May 2018.

The Health Fortune

Your health horoscope reveals that your health will be fragile after the 21st. You need to take enough breaks and conserve energy to stay fit. Further, any chronic ailment seems to not give you any trouble this month.

The Career Aspect

There seems to be nothing that is very exciting about your profession for this month. There are chances that some of you would be inclined to adopt illegal methods for quick profits, yet you need to refrain from such activity for your own benefit. There are many chances that you could find yourself in a situation where your efforts will just go in vain. Have patience, as things seem to get better in the coming days.

About The Finances For The Month

This month does not seem to be favourable on the professional front. You seem to struggle very hard to achieve your goals and even then you realise that things are not changing. You need to maintain a low profile during this period till the adverse period is over.

All About Your Love Life

There might be several challenges which you might face in this month. In case you tend to see things becoming worse, all you need to do is sit down with your partner and discuss about solving the issues together in a positive way. On the other hand, you can even plan for a vacation or a day out with your partner. Spiritual awareness will also add peace to your life.

Lucky Dates And Colours

The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are: 16, 29, 79, 80, and 90.

The lucky dates are: 4, 5, 14, 15, 16, 23, 24.

The lucky colours are Turquoise Green and Cyan Blue.