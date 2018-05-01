May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Taurus

Taureans hate to be bossed over. If you belong to this sign, then you know that your zodiac is ruled by the element Earth and planet Venus. You are down to earth by nature and you do not have big fancy dreams.

As a person, you are determined and also seem to have strong willpower, which are the positive aspects of your zodiac.

As a person, you have a big ego and come across as being greedy, lethargic and stubborn. You may sometimes fall prey to the feelings of laziness, greed, suspicion and inflexibility as well, hence it is important for you to learn about what your entire month has in store for you.

Here, our astro-experts reveal about what you need to expect this month in terms of love, finance, career and even learn about the lucky numbers and colours for the month. Find out more about your May 2018 predictions for the Taurus sign.

The Health Fortune

This is the month that you need to think out of the box. Regular remedies may not be the solution for your health problems. While your financial stability does not seem to be bright, you need to take care of your health, which seems to be one area of concern in terms of monetary expenses. You need to take care of your tummy and skin, as it is predicted that these two organs are prone to infections during this month. While you need to manage your finances and assets, there are chances that you may also need some self-inspiration during the month.

About The Career

This month does not seem to be good in terms of your career. Even though you are burdened with less workload, you will not achieve your goals, and nor will you be satisfied. It is predicted that there would be a lot of travel involved, but it will be of no use. At the same time, it is also predicted that there are chances that a journey towards North may bring in some marginal gains. Apart from this, there may also be an element of risk involved in your work front, for which you need to be careful of.

About The Finances For The Month

This month does not seem to be beneficial for your financial prospects. During the month, you seem to work really hard, and struggle a lot to achieve profits, despite all your efforts. Apart from this, there would be a quantity of travel also. On the other hand, if you have any plans for investment or launching new ventures, then you should hold on to the plans, as this is not the right time for investments. You need to keep a low profile till the adverse spell is over.

All About Your Love Life

There seems to be an improvement in family environment, as things seem to be peaceful. Singles out there seem to get a lot of opportunities in the matters regarding love after the 16th of May. Overall, happiness seems to be around the corner for your sign throughout the month. For the married or committed couples, you can expect a lot of surprises from your respective partners from the 1st to the 5th of the month.

Lucky Dates And Colours

The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are 5, 35, 50, 57, and 82.

The lucky dates are: 7, 8, 16, 17, 18, 25 and 26.

The lucky colours are Apple Green and Vermilion Red.