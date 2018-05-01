May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Scorpio

The Scorpio sign individuals are known to be very passionate and emotional who have the power to overcome all types of hurdles. These individuals don't get bogged down by losses and tend to strive to move ahead.

These individuals are known for their determination and unrelenting traits. They will never take a no for an answer and tend to achieve the impossible.

These guys have a magnetic personality and people get attracted to them unknowingly. On the other hand, they have a habit of hiding their feelings and emotions, which doesn't go down well in their relationships.

Here, in this article, we will reveal to you about the monthly predictions for the month of May 2018 for the sign of Scorpio.

These predictions are given out by our astro-experts who reveal about the health, love, career and financial aspects, for the month of May.

Check it out, as it predicts about the professional life, finances and relationships during May 2018. On the other hand, health issues need to be taken care of.

So, check out more in details about your entire monthly prediction.

The Health Fortune

The health predictions predict a fragile month. You can maintain your fitness levels by relaxing more and with regular massages of the body. You need to focus on detoxification of the body to get rid of impurities.

About The Career

This time seems to be a competitive period. Your career growth seems to become an inspiration for others at work. There are many chances of jealousy coming your way. You should adopt a more relaxed lifestyle during the month. Your spouse may soon become a source of gain for you. On the other hand, expansion at work is predicted.

About The Finances For The Month

There would be a great deal of travel and yet, there would be no use, as it would not reap any profits. Professionals like the writers, painters, and other practitioners of the arts will have an extremely bad period, and it would be a wise decision to arrange sufficient funds well in time. Maintain a low profile during the month.

All About Your Love Life

This month, singles will be interested in romantic partnerships and those who can promote their professional ambitions. Social activities are very vigorous and enjoyable during the month. You will be using them to enhance your professional growth as well. Compatibility with your partner seems to be highly enjoyable.

Lucky Dates And Colours

The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are - 27, 29, 45, 53 and 89.

The lucky dates are: 9, 10, 19, 20, 27, 28.

The lucky colours are White or Prussian Blue.