May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Sagittarius

This sign individuals are the best travellers when compared to all the other zodiac signs. These individuals are known to have an open mind with their philosophical view.

They are extroverts, optimistic and enthusiastic individuals who love changes and can easily transform their thoughts into concrete actions and they will do anything to achieve their goals.

Sagittarius individuals possess a great sense of humour and have intense curiosity. These guys are very honest about everything and are often impatient and tactless as well when they need to say or do something.

With all these traits, it is important that you need to know what is in store for these individuals for the entire month of May 2018.

If you belong to this sign, then go ahead and read of what's coming your way.

The Health Fortune

You have the blessings of fame and fortune to keep you fairly healthy and strong, both in your mind and body. On the other hand, even a minor affliction requires you to take care of your health and you need an immediate medication. There is a possibility of an eye infection that can also not be totally ruled out. But this would be in respect to the treatment, and cause no worry.

About The Career

This is a month that will open career opportunities for you. You need to step into new ventures and projects that will reap profits. On the other hand, your reputation will be on a high, and this can create friction between the co-workers. You need to take regular breaks and rest when needed.

About The Finances For The Month

Nothing seems to be favourable in your financial prospects this month. It is predicted that any dispute or litigation that you seem to be engaged in is bound to be decided against you. Our experts reveal that even small gains seem to be difficult to come by. Therefore, it would be a wise policy to make some allowances well in advance.

All About Your Love Life

This is the month that you will be busy with your professional projects and, as a result, romance seems to take a back seat. You need to understand that for a successful relationship, you need to give attention to your partner. So, try to spend some time off from work.

Lucky Dates And Colours

The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are - 17, 40, 46, 61, and 76.

The lucky dates are: 6, 7, 8, 17, 18, 25, 26.

The lucky colours are Khaki Green and Orange-Red.