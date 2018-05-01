May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Pisces

Pisces individuals are a combination of all the zodiac signs. These individuals are the most generous ones and they are always careful of not hurting the others.

They are kind and trusting, with a friendly, good nature that is kind and compassionate. These individuals are sensitive to the feelings of people around them as well.

They also have a sense of adventure and ambition, which makes them impulsive, enthusiastic and full of energy.

On the other hand, they are quite open to new ideas and thoughts and have a good grasping power. Apart from all of this, they mix well with other people and move around in big social groups.

Apart from all these traits of these individuals, we bring in the details of the entire May 2018 predictions for these individuals by our astro experts. Check it out.

The Health Fortune

Our astro experts predict that your health will be wonderful till the 21st of the month. Until then, there are chances of you falling ill often. After that, more relaxation is necessary. You can try air meditation and spiritual healing to feel good.

About The Career

This is the month your workload seems to increase and it is not just your workload, but your worries will increase too. You need to resist yourself from getting involved in any kind of politics at your work place. There are many chances of you getting influenced by the others.

About The Finances For The Month

It is predicted that this month is full of profitable opportunities and this is the best time you should exploit it fully. Individuals working at government bodies and departments seem to reap good profits during the month. This would be a lucky period for business individuals who can launch new ventures or make new investments. This would be an extremely profitable period for such people.

All About Your Love Life

This is the month you need to concentrate on your relationship and compatibility with your partner. Your social charm seems to be more powerful this month. An existing relationship seems to be moving backwards. On the other hand, you need to allow your love to blossom slowly. You or your spouse/partner would mingle with unknown people, which you both may seem to regret later.

Lucky Dates And Colours

The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are - 17, 40, 46, 61, and 76.

The lucky dates are: 6, 7, 8, 17, 18, 25, 26.

The lucky colours are Green and Pale Yellow.