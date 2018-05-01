May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Libra

The Libra sign individuals are known to be balanced. They are graceful and elegant. These individuals are well mannered and charming by nature as well.

Librans are usually soft-spoken individuals who are gentle and poised in their mannerisms too. They are very helpful and never like to fight or get into any arguments.

But there are certain things that these individuals need to be aware of and this is when the predictions play a vital role.

Here, in this article, we are revealing to you the details from our astro-experts, in which the entire month's prediction for the month of May has been given out, for the sign of Libra.

Read on to know more.

The Health Fortune

Health predictions indicate that personal fitness will be excellent throughout the month. But, on the other hand, you need to be careful about the health of your partner, as there are chances that they might require more attention.

About The Career

This month seems to be quite favourable for your professional prospects. You need to look forward to an extremely rewarding travel and the experts reveal that the most favourable direction would be the West side. Overall, this is an extremely beneficial month, during which you will achieve something significant in your field of work.

About The Finances For The Month

On the finance front, nothing seems to be working in your favour. There would be a good business travel, but all will be in vain, as the results would not be fruitful. Those who are involved in exports and imports business need to slow down a bit, as things don't seem to be that great during the month. You need to try and maintain a low profile, till the adverse spell is over.

All About Your Love Life

This month, you will begin with your partner's grand surprise. You seem to get the news of a new family member from 3rd to the 6th of this month. For those who are planning to take the relationship to the next level, they will find the second week of the month to be lucky. On the other hand, there are chances of fights and arguments between you and your partner during the last week of the month.

Lucky Dates And Colours

The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are - 7, 20, 55, 77 and 86.

The lucky dates are: 7, 8, 17, 18, 25, 26.

The lucky colours are White, Green, and Blue.