May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Leo

Leo individuals are born to lead and rule. They are confident, dominating and creative individuals who can achieve anything in life by conquering the various hurdles that come their way.

The loyalty and generosity nature of theirs will win them a lot of friends. As an individual, they have charismatic and majestic personalities that can inspire others easily.

Leos always wish to fuel their ego and grow it to find some fulfillment. But this is not enough to know them well. Understanding on what the stars have in store for them during the month of May helps them be prepared for the best and worst in advance.

Here, in this article, our astro-experts reveal about the entire May 2018 predictions for the Leo zodiac sign. If this is your sign, then you need to be aware of the oncoming events for the entire month.

Check it out.

The Health Fortune

On the health front, it is predicted that your health will make a significant improvement in the later half of the month, which is after the 21st. You seem to remain fit until that time by working less and relaxing more. All leakages of energy should be plugged during this course and should make you feel healthy.

About The Career

There is nothing that seems to be favourable for your professional advancement as per your stars. On the other hand, there would be a lot of travel, but it would not bring in any good results, and travel towards East is recommended. Your contacts and influential friends seem to ditch you. Hence, it would be best to minimize dependency on others.

About The Finances For The Month

This month does not seem to bring in any beneficial opportunities for your financial affairs. Those who are planning to start a new venture should postpone their plans until some other time because the climate is not favourable for any kind of an investment. Those who are engaged in the transport industry would also suffer. Maintain a low profile till the situation is under control.

All About Your Love Life

Relationship with your partner seems to be tentative. Your partner seems to be looking for personal liberty and may indulge in actions that are not accepted by you. For harmony and peace sake, you have to have a lot of patience. Singletons will have ample opportunities, including online dating for getting into love partnerships. The month does not seem to be favourable for marriages or breakups.

Lucky Dates And Colours

The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are - 6, 24, 39, 59, and 83.

The lucky dates are: 2, 3, 12, 13, 21, 22, 29, 30.

The lucky colours are White and Gold, Copper, and Light Green.