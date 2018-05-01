May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Gemini

Gemini individuals are known to be hyperactive and this is something that lets their personality stand out in a crowd. If you belong to this sign, then you need to know about your predictions.

As we bring in the detailed predictions of each zodiac sign for the entire month of May, it will help you know on what is coming your way for the entire month of May.

This is the month about trying out different ideas and finding out more ideas. But do you know that there is a little progress as far as results are concerned?

Our astro experts reveal that you will be at your creative best during this month and this could lead to you being a part of some big projects.

On the other side, there are good chances that these ideas are to be implemented and you tend to face a few obstacles.

So, find out about the entire monthly predictions for your zodiac sign for the month of May 2018 below.

The Health Fortune

Your health predictions indicate that long-term depression may vanish very soon and this is something that will give you some relief. You need to make sure that you get enough time for your exercise during this month. Make sure you don't overdo it because there are chances that it can lead to painful muscle and ligaments. It will also show you a warning sign and there is no shame in listening to your body as well.

About The Career

You will come across some obstacles that will hamper your performance during the month's start. You must stay patient to manage the troubles that can haunt you on 10th. It is predicted that things seem to start getting better during the mid month. On the other hand, you must take some time to communicate well at your workplace to settle a few things.

About The Finances For The Month

This month is going to be filled with a lot of energy, as it will help you focus more on your business. You also seem to be able to completely re-establish your business format in a new process and start afresh. You need to find new opportunities knocking your way. On the other hand, you will find some challenges in securing favours from others - both in personal as well as professional life.

All About Your Love Life

Those who seem to be blissfully married should consider heading out for a mini honeymoon during this month. They need to take some time away from work pressure and the social gatherings. On the other hand, if you have kids, then leave them at your parents' place and spend some good time with your partner. There will be renewed energy in the relationship. For those who are thinking of planning a family, they should consider it this month itself.

Lucky Dates And Colours

The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are - 5 & 6; and all the numbers adding to the number 9, i.e., 14, 23, 32 etc.

The lucky dates are: 5, 14, 23.

The lucky colours are Green, Yellow, and Orange.

