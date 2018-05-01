May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Cancer

Cancer is known to be one of the top most unpredictable zodiac signs! These individuals are always highly charged with emotions, and are insecure, temperamental and can be indecisive.

These individuals fear rejection from the people whom they are close to and they are easily hurt. But, on the other hand, they seem to be highly intuitive and imaginative.

Apart from this, these individuals can be tenacious, sympathetic and strong when the circumstances arise.

Here, we bring in details of the cancer zodiac right from our astro-experts who reveal about what you need to expect this month in terms of love, finance, and career. You can also learn about the lucky numbers and colours for the month.

Find out more about your May 2018 predictions for the Cancer sign.

The Health Fortune

This month, you need to be particularly careful about your diet. You seem to suffer from deficiency of hemoglobin in the blood. Apart from this, you need to ensure that you consume more of leafy vegetables to keep yourself in good health. Eat nutritious foods and fruits. You should get proper sleep for energizing your body.

About The Career

This month seems to be quite beneficial for your career prospects. Travel is indicated during the month and this would be extremely beneficial. The most beneficial direction to travel would be south. On the other hand, there seems to be a huge possibility that good fortune would be coming your way. So, watch out and make sure you make the best use of luck coming your way during the month.

About The Finances For The Month

There is nothing in particular that you need to encourage about your financial prospects this month. Those who are involved in transport industry seem to have tough times during this period. These individuals should ideally make arrangements for funds for a lean period well in advance. This period is not very congenial for your financial prospects and, therefore, you need to maintain a low profile and wait for the adverse circumstances to be over.

All About Your Love Life

This month's love predictions reveal that your love life with your spouse or partner seems to be more passionate than romantic. Your partner seems to look for financial freedom and likes to adopt methods that can make money and spend without any obligations. You seem to be more interested in activities with friends and social groups than being in love and romance. Singletons seem to get into romantic partnerships through friendships, while the individuals who are in a relationship seem to face minor hurdles based on financial expectations.

Lucky Dates And Colours

The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are - 17, 40, 46, 61, and 76.

The lucky dates are: 6, 7, 8, 17, 18, 25, 26.

The lucky colours are Red, Apple Green and Sky Blue.