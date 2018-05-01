May 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Capricorn

These individuals are the most responsible citizens who have traditional values and they are often known to have a very serious nature. Also, these individuals are independent by nature.

These individuals have significant progress, both in their personal and professional lives.

They are known to be masters of self-control. They manage many people who work for them, at any time.

Individuals who are born under this sign make a solid and realistic plan, they will learn from their mistakes and get to the top, based solely on their experience and expertise.

On the other hand, it is difficult for them to accept the differences of others.

These individuals need to concentrate on the family duties and emotional health during the month, as it is more important than professional targets and personal ambitions.

Here are the monthly predictions for the Capricorn zodiac sign that you need to know about for the month of May 2018. Check out the entire month's predictions.

The Health Fortune



Health predictions indicate that there is a significant improvement in your health when compared to that of last month. Your vitality is on a rise. On the other hand, detoxification and massages will help you to maintain your health. You need to concentrate on having the right diet.

About The Career



This month, you will face difficult situations at work. You need to put in extra effort in everything that you do to ensure that some consolidation takes place. Apart from this, you will be able to anticipate trouble and take a remedial action. You should rely on your own skill and effort all throughout the month.

About The Finances For The Month



The experts reveal that your financial prospects do not seem to be favourable this month. Individuals working in government sectors seem to have an extremely tough time and they can even suffer from losses. You will also be unable to be profited by your plans. You should keep a low profile throughout the month.

All About Your Love Life



This is the month of romance. In this first week of the month, you should do little things to make your partner feel special. If you have been traveling due to work commitments, then you need to take your partner along, as this will be the best opportunity to spend time with your partner. Our experts reveal there will be plenty of romantic partnerships, fun, amusement, and gossip that you will experience until the 21st of the month.

Lucky Dates And Colours



The lucky numbers for your sign during this month are - 3, 21, 66, 83, and 84.

The lucky dates are: 4, 5, 6, 14, 15, 23, 24, 31.

The lucky colors are Blue, Pine, and Green.