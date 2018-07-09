How Mercury And Jupiter Set The Stage For New Beginnings Starting July 9th For Zodiacs

Everyone of us looks forward to new beginnings, don't we? All of us would like to bury our past and make a fresh start, with the only hope of winning in the game called life. If you have been looking for a change in your life, well this seems to be just the right time for you.

Today, July 9th 2018 holds particular significance in astrology due to a great event occurring in the skies. Planets, Mercury and Jupiter form a square in the houses of Leo and Scorpio. For general information, a square is when two planets are within a 90-degree angle of each other.

This closeness only magnifies the individual powers of these planets, and the effects will be noticed in all the twelve zodiac signs.

Weekly Predictions For 9th July - 15th July 2018

This combination of the two planets is said to be a perfect period for new beginnings in each of our lives. Positive energies will be felt, and you may explore many opportunities coming your way.

Want to know more about how this planetary position will favour you? Read on to find out more.

Here is the detailed report of how the Mercury Square Jupiter will be perfect for new beginnings for each zodiac sign-

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

The Mercury square Jupiter will be a time to voice your opinions. Inspiring news regarding the completion of your goals too is predicted. It may, however, be wrong to expect too much from this phase. You have to change your ideas about certain things in life such as your finances or relationships. It is time to look into them with a different perspective if you have been experiencing a dull period off late.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

Significant changes in your domestic front are foreseen. A new relationship may be on the cards if you have been single lately and this time it may just turn out to be dangerous. For a married couple, the start of a new family is indicated. The only negative aspect of this planetary position for you is that your business partner may surge ahead of you regarding profits.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

A massive improvement regarding your health and work is predicted in this Mercury Jupiter square. Your daily routine may change as there will be an increase in motivation and enthusiasm. This phase will also bring about excess workload. Although you will succumb to the pressure, it will change your colleagues' outlook towards you.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

This is a phase for discovering a new source of income for Cancerians. People in committed relationships will see themselves taking the next big step. You may come across incidents that encourage you to open up about your feelings to people. It may be due to your changed behaviour towards them. However, whatever it is, it sure will help others value the relationship they have with you. This may be the right time to plan your future.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

A boost of confidence and creativity is foreseen for you in this phase, which will give rise to great ideas stemming from you. This may be helpful in changing your life or of those around you. Your definite plans regarding things may undergo many changes but do remember that all will be good towards the end. Progress in your home and personal relations is seen. There may be relocation as well. It may well be out of your comfort, but you are advised to take it up as a challenge.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

Your ideas and abilities may see growth, which will be noticed by your closed ones. Though you may enjoy riding high on your success, it is important to stay grounded. Many opportunities may find their way towards you. Valuing relationships should be your focus during this phase as enriching the lives of others will go a long way toward improving your own. There may be a change in your social work and relationship dynamics.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

The foundation for a bright future will be set in this phase. You will be more publicly available, and others will note your words. A big purchase or a new source of income will further add to your delight. Your inner strength will grow, making you more resilient to changes around you. There may be some changes in your professional field, but the stars will give you much-needed strength.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

A significant surge in your professional life is foreseen; where your communication skills will help you win over people. You may also lay the foundation for a bright future. New partnerships and relationships in life will ensure you are moving forward in life. New opportunities to travel or gain an education will inspire you. This seems to be a very positive phase for you, so try to make the most of it.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

New ideas may emerge from your ever-evolving mind, which may be enough to catapult your career to the next level. However, you may have to re-plan your long-term goals as changes in all sectors of your life may make it difficult for you to stick to the original plan. This phase will encourage your hidden talents to be showcased to the world. Try to enjoy the attention showered on you in this phase and use your newfound fame to make a difference to the society.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

Changes in your zodiac sign appear to be more harmful than positive. You may discover new things about your love interest which may make you step back and retrospect the relationship. You may come face to face with new realities in most aspects of your life. Though it may be difficult for you to cope with all the further information suddenly, it is better you pick yourself and dust off the past. It is indeed a time for new beginnings.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

This phase may introduce you to someone who is predicted to be an essential part of your life. Career-wise, your plans of job change will effortlessly be executed. You may be happy with your new job and may see yourself making significant progress in the future. Family secrets may suddenly unearth, leaving you morbid and clueless about dealing with them. Though it may not be personal life changing for you, your relationship with some family members will see a considerable change.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

This is the phase of innovative ideas and a sea of changes for you. All this may put you back in the public eye, whose attention you have been denied off late. All this shouldn't make you proud, but you need to stay grounded to enjoy all the adulation. Make sure not to take too much on yourself just in case you may not be able to fulfil them. Your relationship may move on to the next level, but not before taking your partner's consent in it.