May 28th Will Be The Worst Day For These Zodiacs

Can you imagine why things are not working in your favour this week? Or is there anything that you need to correct yourself with? Well, if it is in your stars, then there is a very little that you can do.

Here, we are revealing to you the details of the zodiac signs which are going to have the toughest time during the week.

These predictions are based on your sun sign and it reveals about the things that you need to totally be aware of for the rest of the week.

Weekly Predictions For 28th May-3rd June

Check out if your zodiac sign is listed here...

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals will experience their emotional stake to be high, since the full moon seems to occur in the 8th house of death and rebirth. It is considered to be the most complex and overwhelming astrological house of all.

During the full moon, there are unbearable truths that these individuals would face during the week and the emotional response always seems to be intense during the week. These individuals may be forced to return to traumatic memories in their past.

They need to understand that even though it is difficult digging through the skeletons from their closet, it may be a necessary step toward their healing. On the other hand, they will be able to settle a few matters and maybe even apologize if apologies need to be made. Since Jupiter is also the planet of luck, expect these conversations to bring you closer.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio individuals seem to experience a hit in their finances. With the full moon in the second house of finances for this sign, while the sun is in the 8th house of loss and transformation, their bank account seems to be on unstable grounds.

There are chances that these individuals will be spending a lot of money as a form of retail therapy, or even valuing their material possessions as a form of validation. Apart from this, they could come away from this feeling of being broke. On the other hand, later in the week, their pleasure house seems to be all lit up by Neptune, as it forms a trine with Venus.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals seem to be too sensitive to see things clearly. There are chances that these individuals may be drifting far away into the distant lands of their imagination during the week and especially on the 28th.

They seem to see a situation in even worse light than the reality, as it allows their negative thoughts to spiral out of control. On the other hand, these individuals will also overlook at flaws and attempt on seeing the good in things at the expense of their own self-protection. This is an excellent week to get important work to be done.

Is your zodiac sign also listed here? Then, you need to be a little extra careful about the oncoming hurdles.