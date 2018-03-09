3 Zodiacs That Will Be Lucky In Love During March

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You will have travel plans ahead. Intellectual opportunities are foreseen for this sign, which makes them the most busiest sign. On the other hand, your partner would ideally be supportive of all the decisions that you would take. Even though Valentine's day is over, love seems to be in air for this sign!

Cancer: June 21-July 22 (Cont'd)

You can expect to attract others with your unusually charming self. Do not limit yourself to the same social circles that you have been a part of for years now. It is time that you step out of your comfort zone and keep an open mind and see how love enters your life!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Jupiter, which is the largest and most luck-oriented planet, will travel through Scorpio during this month, which means it will bring in a lot of romantic and spiritual potential to this sign. These people will have an opportunity to meet new individuals at a meditation retreat or someone through a former lover or a friend.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22 (Cont'd)

As Mercury is seen retrograding on March 22nd in this sign, it means that these individuals can expect a blast from the past. Instead of being hesitant to make the same mistake again, you seem to embrace this opportunity to make things right and fix these.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This may be a month where these individuals could feel drawn towards their past. They may feel a strong receptive pull, which will connect them to their partner. This will help them in experiencing romantic fantasies, as it becomes a tangible reality.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20 (Cont'd)

When it comes to love, Jupiter and Saturn emphasize on communication. Though their bond of love may always remain mysterious, it is said to thrive on the honest relation of the individuals.