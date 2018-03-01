Lucky Colour For Holi As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Holi is the festival of colours. This festival is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun, as per the Hindu calendar.
According to astrology, each zodiac sign has its own lucky colour. So find out what's your lucky colour according to your zodiac sign and get lucky on this festival.
All that you need to do is play with your lucky colours, as it can attract luck and prosperity based on your zodiac sign. Check them out!
Aries: March 21-April 19
Lucky Colours: Yellow & Saffron; Unlucky Colour: Black
Your enthusiastic and over-energetic nature defines these colours. Fun lies ahead for you. Brighter colours perfectly define you.
Taurus: April 20-May 20
Lucky Colours: Pink, Green, White & Blue; Unlucky Colour: Red
You love everything that defines love. To combat your emotions and keep things peaceful, you need to play with pink, green, white and blue colours.
The Best Long-term Partners According To Zodiac
Gemini: May 21-June 20
Lucky Colours: Yellow, Blue, Pink & Green; Unlucky Colours: Red & Black
Holi is a festival that you look forward to meeting new people. You get a reason to showoff your general knowledge and amaze people. For good health and prosperity, play with yellow, blue, pink and green. Purple is good too.
Cancer: June 21-July 22
Lucky Colours: White, Red, Yellow & Green; Unlucky Colours: Blue
To shoo away the negative energy, and invite harmony, you should play with white, red, yellow and green. Avoid the colour blue on this festive season, as it can bring in bad luck.
Leo: July 23-Aug 23
Lucky Colours: Purple & Burnt Orange. Unlucky Colour: Black
You have a bright and bold personality. So, all that you need to do is play with purple, burnt orange, all shades of gold or blood red. On the other hand, you need to avoid black colour, as this brings in bad luck.
The Well-balanced Individuals As Per Zodiac Signs
Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23
Lucky Colours: Brown, Navy, Peach & Yellow; Unlucky Colours: Red & Black
Since you have an earthy element attached to your zodiac sign, you need to opt for more earthy colours. On the other hand, avoid using red and black colours.
Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23
Lucky Colours: Lavender, Violet, & Baby Blue; Unlucky Colours: Green & Yellow
You are calm in almost every situation possible. Being a believer of peace and positivity, using colours like lavender, violet and baby blue will bring in good luck for you.
Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22
Lucky Colours: Blood Red, Black, Maroon & Burgundy; Unlucky Colours: Blue & White
Your strength lies in the element 'water'. All that you need to do on this Holi is play with your luck colours as mentioned above and playing with these colours will avoid confrontations, imbalance and disharmony in your life!
Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22
Lucky Colours: Purple, Indigo, Vermillion, Plum & Dark Blue; Unlucky Colours: Red & Black
You are a cheerful, trustworthy and a spirited individual. To keep your spirits high, all that you need to do is play Holi with these lucky colours and avoid red and black completely.
Places You Should Travel According To Your Zodiac Sign
Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20
Lucky Colours: Charcoal Grey; Unlucky Colours: Cream & Yellow
Earth is your key element. Opting for earthy colours is best suited, as it will bring in luck. On the other hand, you need to avoid 'cream and yellow' colours.
Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18
Lucky Colours: All Shades Of Blue! Unlucky Colours: Orange & Red
Aqua colours suit you the best, as it helps you to stay grounded and bring in luck and prosperity. At the same time, avoid 'Orange and Red' colours, as these can be a hurdle in your luck.
Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20
Lucky Colours: Mild Shades Of Sea; Unlucky Colours: All Dark Shades
You are calm, sensitive and gentle as per your zodiac definition. Playing with all mild shades of sea can bring in good luck and, on the other hand, you need to avoid all dark shades.
