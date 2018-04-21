Worst Sex Partners According To Zodiac Sign

Have you ever thought which is the worst zodiac sign when it comes to lovemaking?

According to zodiac signs, there are few zodiac signs that are listed as the worst sex partners. These zodiacs are known to have worst intimate issues.

Find out if your zodiac sign is listed in this list of the worst sex partners according to the zodiac.

Gemini: May 21-June 20



With their confused state of mind, these individuals believe in trying new things in bed while making love and in the process, they seem to create an havoc and this is not something that will be easily accepted by the partners as their ideas of making lovemaking seems to be really weird.

Cancer: June 21-July 22



These individuals will bore you with their neediness, and even during the lovemaking sessions and passionate moments these individuals seem to bring in their nagging side. These individuals will bore you to death with their neediness.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

No other sign in the history of the planet has ever courted feelings of inadequacy during sex when compared to these individuals. They weigh the pros and cons before indulging in the act and this is something that can kill the spirit of lovemaking!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)



Though this is a fire sign, these individuals are known to be the most boring sex partners of the zodiac sign. They are better in terms of being seductive but when its action time, they tend to fizz out!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)



These individuals are so dull that you will question your sanity as to why they seem to be boring in the bed. Though these individuals seem to enjoy sex, they are not with you. They seem to enjoy with someone else in their mind. Yes, these individuals love to fantasize about others while loving making and this makes them boring after a while.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)



One can be so intimidated by these individuals and this is not for all the hot reasons that one might want to be scared of. They are manipulative, and this is a very big turn-off, and boring for other individuals.

Is your zodiac sign listed here? If it is not then you are among one of the lucky zodiac signs. For more interesting predictions regarding zodiac signs, then check our section as we bring in the most accurate predictions from our astro-experts.