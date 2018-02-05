Zodiac Signs Arranged As Being The Most Faithful To The Least

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This is the set of people who are easiest to please, as they are not the sort to be playing about in love. Their needs are simple. All that they want is to find a faithful soul mate who values their presence. Once they get just that, their emotional needs are met and they will not even consider looking for a relationship elsewhere.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

These types of people are the ones who believe in give and take. They are as faithful as their partners are. Thus, if you are faithful to your partner who is a Scorpio, you do not have anything to worry about. However, if you are being disloyal yourself, then you must brace yourself for the consequences.

Zodiac Signs: Brutal Truth About Your Personality Defined!

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

This type of people is not the sort who would cheat. They would rather end a relationship than cheat on their partners. Also, usually, this is the type of people who plan ahead and chances are, if you are dating a Capricorn, he or she would have already planned your future together. Merely to ensure that the future that they have planned does not end in nothing, this sort of people will go to any extent to make a relationship survive.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

These people are the most career-centric ones and love to lead a busy life. That is why, chances are that probably they will not even have the time to cheat on you. Even if they do manage the time, this type of people will be so busy taking on the practical side of life that they will not care to think about the prospect of having a second romantic partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the type of people who are more likely to be affected by jealousy. Thus, instead of cheating on their partners, this type of people would rather accuse their partners of cheating on them. While this may not be the most pleasant thing to hear, the fact remains that this genre of people will not cheat on you very easily.

Essential Life Tips For Each Zodiac Sign

Leo (July 23–August 22)

They are the type of people who have a very traditional set of values. Thus, they are more likely to find a person, fall in love, settle down and start a family with him or her. However, they have a very high ego. If a Leo does not get due attention from his or her partner, chances are that he/she will be unfaithful.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Most flirty people are in fact the Pisces. However, their faithlessness is restricted to casual flirting and they are not the sort to physically cheat on their partners. In the rarest of cases, they may emotionally cheat on their loved ones.

Libras (September 23-October 22)

These people have a tendency of cheating on their partners. This type of people is usually faithful; but once they get bored of a relationship, they start questioning the same and exploiting for other options. It is only at this point that they may begin to be unfaithful to their partners.

This Is How You Express Emotions, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This type of people is very impulsive and they act without thinking about the consequences of their actions. They are not faithful to their partners if they do not have enough sex. Another notable aspect of an Aries is the fact that if their partner confronts them about their infidelity, they will deny the same.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Geminis know how to cover their back. Thus, if your partner is a Gemini and he or she is cheating on you, it might take you long to realize the same. Thus, if you are dating a Gemini or are even considering the same, you have to be extra-careful about the same.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

This type of people is among the most unfaithful and they know about the same. That is why, they are not into ties, commitments or things like that. Thus, if you are dating a Sagittarius, it has to be at your own risk and the Sagittarius will warn you of the same.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

They are the most unorthodox type of people and they are of the belief that being faithful is not one of the prerequisites of being in a relationship. This type of people like to try out new experiences, new things and new people in life. They do not like to be told what they should do and what they should not and that is why, they are not among the most loyal lot when it comes to relationships.