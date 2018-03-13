Interesting Way In Which Zodiac Signs Will Get Affected By The Jupiter Retrograde

Aries: March 21-April 19

During this phase these individuals will take more energy and effort to keep up with their usual work routine. During this phase they will also realise that even the basic of activities that they have been doing regularly tend to drain out their energies at a faster rate than ever before. They need to remind themselves constantly that this is just a phase. Sometimes even the most passionate of business owners or dedicated workers will question their work at one time or another.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These individuals are known for living the luxurious side of life and during this phase this is something that is going to get affected. They would experience their finances becoming strained. They need to step back and reassess their expenses as this has an impact on them all throughout the phase. On the other hand, they will have a better sense of financial responsibility.

Zodiac Signs That Can Be Your Worst Enemies

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These individuals will be challenged to reconsider their overall physical health. If you are currently worried about being overweight, and they have been considering on losing weight maybe something that is on their mind for the longest of time! They will find it a little easier to take the steps that they need to do in order to get back on track. They will be required to reconsider their priorities and make a point of scheduling their priorities.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

This phase is going to be an incredibly challenging time for these individuals. The lessons that they will learn during this phase will not be easy, but at the same time they will also experience the most profound growth and changes in life, provided they are willing to stick it out. This is something that can come in the form of a job loss or due to the end of a significant relationship. On the other hand, if they want to maintain or repair a friendship, then this phase is not the right time to prove how 'correct' they were.

Best Love-making Tips According To Your Zodiac Sign

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

They will feel the impact of Jupiter retrograde in the area of their career specifically as this is something that will be hard for their ego. They are going to find this to be difficult when they try to reach any of their career goals or aspirations throughout this time. They need to take out some time and recollect their thoughts and consider all of their options. They may walk out of this more determined than ever before that their career is an ideal fit.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

With the retrograde already being running, these individuals will experience tension in their relationships. They will start the cracks forming in an important relationship. This is something that will leave them emotional and frustrated than what is expected.

How Anxiety Is Related To Your Zodiac Sign

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

This is one of the worst phase that these individuals face. If they just stick to a strict budget and keep their eyes on the bigger picture, then there is nothing that can stop them. Work may be something that is hard to come their way apart from this, they will also experience lesser demand for what they have to offer and as a result it makes it more difficult for them to make an honest income.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These guys will experience financial responsibility during this time. This is something that will be difficult for them to accept their downfalls. They would need to be watchful about their expenses as they struggle in the area of their finances which can be simply overspending. They might find themselves in a cash crunch, leaving them to be with just enough money to stay on top of the necessary expenses. Once this phase gets over, they will sail through the coming times in terms of finances as they would be well prepared to handle them.

Which Female Movie Character Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

This phase is going to force them to step back and really see how much their lifestyle is costing them. This is the phase when they will have to discover how to have fun while spending less as they are going to face financial crunches during this phase. Apart from this, they need to hold on taking off any major trips that they have been planning off late or even cutting back on their spending as well.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

This is the perfect time for them to be actively working towards their new career goals. Be it a new job or a promotion or even hitting new goals in their workplace, they will experience it all. On the other hand, this is the time for them to sit back and relax a little. They need to enjoy all that their life has to offer, which means they would be refocusing on a favorite hobby or spending more time with their family and friends.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

This is going to test their patience with some financial losses, it can be either job or regarding their failed investments. They would also experience bad news in regard to a property. They are likely going to feel powerless to fix it with this energy flow. They would experience even more frustration when, they look out for a second job. All that they need to remember is that this is just a phase and thy shall pass on.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Increased debts are forecasted for these individuals as the energies from Jupiter retrograde impacts their current financial state. Financial crunches seem to at peak as it will also spoil their relationships and family. It is predicted that their luck will shift again around May. So all that they need to do is wait for the phase to pass on and see how things change for betterment.

For more detailed information on how the Jupiter retrograde will affect your individual zodiac sign and impact your career, growth and even relationship, then keep checking our section as we will cater you in depth knowledge of this important change.