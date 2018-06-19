How The Week Starting June 18th Will Be The Worst Week For These Zodiac Signs

If you belong to any of these three zodiac signs, then there are chances that your week is going to be messy and this is what the stars predict!

According to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs which will be unlucky during the week of June 18th.

These zodiac signs will face some of the toughest times which they haven't in the recent times.

Find out if your zodiac sign is listed here!

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries individuals need to keep their instincts in check during the week. The intensity of their impulses can reach its new heights. Though these individuals are known for being fiery, aggressive, and passionate, they need to be watchful with the things that can trigger their temper.

On the other hand, they seem to lose their temper when they are bound to restrictions. This can create a lot of chaos and tension all through the week.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals can feel some serious misguiding emotions that will trouble their inner feelings. These individual's hearts may seem to be misleading them towards people who they tend to see as better than themselves. They need to prioritize their needs first.

If they assume that hanging out with individuals will help them in their growth, then this is the week of enlightenment as it is time to trust their head instead. Apart from this, they have all the power to make serious moves in their personal growth.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpions would feel conflicted about some severe issue coming their way. These individuals have so many conflicting ideas running through their minds during this week that they don't know which one to trust and which not.

They need to go by their gut feeling if they wish to avoid hurdles coming their way. On the other hand, they may feel trapped between family expectations from them and their life's goals. All that they need to do is calmly listen to their inner self as this can avoid a significant change in coming days.