This Week (June 11th-17th) Is Considered Lucky For These Zodiac Signs

New moon always signifies new beginnings and our astro experts reveal that the week from June 11th to 17th, 2018, is considered to be a very lucky week for a few zodiac signs.

The stars reveal about the transitions happening during the week. On June 11th, Mercury can be seen entering the zodiac of Cancer and on June 12th, Venus can be seen entering Leo.

This change is clear and the planets seem to feel as impatient for the transition and this will impact a few zodiac signs. This week presents the below-mentioned zodiac signs with an irresistible opportunity.

So, go ahead and read about the lucky zodiac signs for the week.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Individuals born in this sign have so many things to be excited about during this week, as the new moon is seen occurring in their own sign. When this transition takes place, these individuals will experience a boost in confidence and this is something that will help them to undergo gratifying transformations in their lives.

Their entire presence and mode of self-expression is something that will receive all of the moon's power and as a result, it can cause them to feel like improving their appearance and also take charge of their life. They need to understand that if they can remain resilient, their confidence will become far more permanent.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer individuals have a super power of being blessed with intuition & empathy. During this week, experts reveal about the Mercury transition happening. These individuals seem to reconnect with the deepest level of your empathy and sensitivity.

It is predicted that when Mercury forms a sextile with Uranus in its eleventh house of community, these individuals seem to have a loving energy and will be swept away by it. The connections that these individuals will make this week will inspire their life with a whole new meaning.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

For these individuals, this week is the perfect time to let their creative juices flowing. With the new moon in Gemini sign, through the week, they will be flooded with creative energy. Whether they decide to embark on an artistic project or simply learn about a whole new meaning of pleasure, it is up to them.

On the other hand, they need to be careful despite being inspired, since these individuals can find themselves tangled up in familial dramas or conflicts at home. However, with the lively energy they are receiving from the new moon, they seem to be able to navigate through conflicts with their signature charm and charisma.

So found your zodiac sign among the lucky ones? Check our next article on unlucky zodiac signs for this week!