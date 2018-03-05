Inner Most Side Of Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

Remember to listen to what others have to say!

With a headstrong mind and the ultimate go-getter attitude, you seem to conquer the world. You come across as bossy, arrogant and a demeaning individual.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Remember not to be unmovable!

You seem to be strong, but you like to do things your way. Loyalty and trust are the main important things that you want in a relationship. On the other hand, you are quite stubborn.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You just want to have a good time.

With a split personality, it makes it difficult for you to fully pin down on what your thoughts are. But, eventually, you are always likely to make a convincing argument for both sides of the story, as you tend to see both the pros and cons.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You love when others nurture you!

Being the mother of all the zodiac signs, you love it when you get all the attention in the world. On the other hand, you allow yourself to be exposed to your lover's mercy.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

You want to be the center of attention and tell it like it is.

You are charming in your own way and refuse to let anyone get in your way. You don't hold much back. The focus you have on your goal is something that makes you successful.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You try not to be so logical that you lose your empathy.

You are a pretty good individual who is trustworthy and down to earth. On the other end, you hate social gatherings and like to spend some good time alone at home.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

You just don't expect happiness to come along the smiles that you are spreading!

You are very balanced and rational as an individual. You are always trying to maintain balance and harmony in your life. But people perceive you as being cold; however, that isn't the fact!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You can switch personalities in a second!

The characteristic that defines you is that you are always seeking the truth. On the other hand, you are quite skilled in identifying liars. You come across as being a bit mysterious after people have a deep conversation with you.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

You hate the feeling of being tied down!

You are fierce and come across as being incredibly strong. On the other hand, you love adventure and need constant movement, which keeps you on your toes. On the other hand, you are a wanderlust, which makes you not be committed for long.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

You are a strong worker, who often feels disregarded of your inner thoughts to just simply get a job done.

You are the most hardworking zodiac sign, as you are likely to be successful. This is because you are goal oriented in your everyday life.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You prefer logic to feelings. You keep your feelings as self-contained and cold.

You need to open your mind to different possibilities around you. Even though you might not show the world you are a loving person, you tend to care for you loved ones.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You tend to change your mind constantly and this makes you come across like a chameleon.

The other characteristics of your sign are: you love to sing, dance, paint, act and do anything pretty much creative. On the other hand, you are a deeply sensitive and caring individual.