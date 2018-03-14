Zodiac Signs Of Your Favourite Bollywood Stars

Aries

These guys are fiery, independent and are always geared up to tackle challenges head-on. They are known to be competitive in nature and also tend to get impulsive at times.

Actors who belong to this sign are: Rani Mukherjee, Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Chitrangda Singh, Lara Dutta, Akshaye Khanne and Kangna Ranaut.

Taurus

These individuals are patient, reliable and perseverant. On the other hand, they are affectionate and calm-headed people.

Actors who belong to this sign are: Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Pooja Bedi.

Gemini

These individuals are witty, smart, great talkers and are always anxious to learn new things! The only thing that one needs to be aware of this sign is that they are better off when they are not provoked because once they are provoked, then all hell breaks loose!

Actors who belong to this sign are: Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi SInha, Ameesha Patel, Dimple Kapadia and Shilpa Shetty.

Cancer

These individuals are moody and emotional. At one moment, they experience high spirits and at the next, they are let down. They are very emotional and sensitive people in general.

Actors who belong to this sign are Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah.

Leo

These individuals are enthusiastic, cheerful and optimistic in nature. They are a bunch of outgoing and frank individuals. They do not shy away from calling a spade, a spade.

Actors who belong to this zodiac sign are: Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi and Genelia D Souza.

Virgo

These guys are the hardworking people among the lot. They do not hesitate in giving their best shot at whatever they do and are committed individuals.

Actors who belong to this zodiac sign are: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Libra

Men of this sign are considered to be effortless flirts! They have all that it takes to sweep a woman off her feet. Once she gives in, she needs to always look out for his Casanova ways!

Actors who belong to this sign are: Soha Ali Khan, Hema Malini and Sunny Deol.

Scorpio

These characteristics of these individuals are defined by their tremendous self-confidence. They are not only courageous and ambitious, but are also known to be very emotional.

Actors who belong to this sign are: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Juhi Chawla and Parineeti Chopra.

Sagittarius

These guys are trustworthy and easy-going people. They are lively individuals who enjoy sports and outdoor life.

Actors who belong to this zodiac sign are: John Abraham, Arjun Rampal, Riteish Deshmukh, Prateik Babbar and Dharmendra.

Capricorn

These individuals appear to be serious and reserved to the others, but the moment they trust their close ones, they become a loyal and devoted friend.

Your favourite actors who belong to this sign are: Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Vidya Balan.



Aquarius

These individuals usually like doing their own things rather than following the herd. They have originality in their thoughts and actions! They are also one of the friendliest of signs.

Your favourite actors who belong to this sign are: Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol and Randhir Kapoor.



Pisces

These guys are liked for their sympathetic and charming nature. They are said to be diehard workaholics. They are emotional romantics at heart.

Actors who belong to this zodiac sign are: Aamir Khan, Abhay Deol, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhat.