This Is How You Express Emotions, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

These individuals do not like to show their weaknesses, so if they feel sad it comes across as anger or frustration. Since these individuals have a very bold personality, and they do not hide their feelings, they tend to show their emotions when someone gets them angry, but they will not let them know easily if they are hurt.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

They really do not like dealing with their own set of emotions. If they have been experiencing overwhelming feelings, then they tend to go off on their own and they also try to deal with it all by themselves, rather than asking for help from the others. On the other hand, they normally hide their feelings, unless something really awful happens.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Individuals of this zodiac sign are very social and they can get easily depressed if they are not able to reach out to others to help them through their issues. They usually put everything on the table and leave nothing to the imagination. It is often seen that if they dwell in their own sadness, it can lead to depression and isolation.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These guys are the most complicated zodiac signs, when it comes to dealing with emotions. There are times when they reach out to others, but at the same time, they do not like the feeling of being a burden to others. They can either get clingy and needy when upset, or hide in their shells.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

They have a lot of fire and passion, and they do not hold back from showing it. But there are times when their emotions can become so strong and powerful that others have a difficult time to know on how they can deal with them. They can also seem to be self-centered at times.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These individuals have a very practical way of dealing with emotions. They are hardly seen showing the world on how they feel. Instead, they cope up with emotions in the comfort of their room. On the other hand, one can not really grasp as to why they are feeling so emotional, as they tend to run too deep.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

These guys have a problem showing emotions, but deep down they have a good reason for it. Since they care so much about how others would feel, they don't wish to cause any more trouble. Instead, they just want a smooth-sailing life, and do not wish to rock the boat in any way. But there are chances that these repressed emotions can backfire later on and cause a lot of damage in their personal relationships.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Their emotions and moods can become so overwhelming that they can blow up their enemies, as they do not always know how to cope with their strong feelings. They have a very volatile and turbulent set of emotions. On the other hand, they also love to take revenge, so whoever messes with them, can hardly survive their blow.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They have a lot of passion, but they do not show it as much as the other signs. They can feel so many emotions in a single situation that they can get depressed. But, at the same time, they do not like others to know about it. If they are angry, they are most likely to blow off some steam.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They don't like letting their emotions get the best of them. Hence, they stay grounded to the Earth as much as possible. On the other hand, they tend to see the world in a negative light. They have a practical and analytical personality, but they tend to overthink even about the smallest of issues. Apart from this, they also have a problem with perfectionism as well!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

This sign can be another difficult sign to figure out, since the individuals of this sign do have deep emotions. They do not know how to show them. When they feel lost or upset, they tend to lose themselves in planning a trip or socialising with friends.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They can get lost in their own heads. They need to get out and socialize or just do activities that keep them from brooding and dwelling on their emotions. They can easily let depression and anxiety overwhelm them. However, they let their feelings out in a healthy manner or do something that can distract them and have an emotional breakdown.