Appraisal Time? Here Is What Your Zodiac Signs Reveal

It is that time of the year when most of us eagerly wait to get the extra kick to work. Yup, with the appraisal time around, we reveal to you about what the stars have in store for you!

As appraisals are about making more money, and it is all about the anticipation and curiosity of finding out on how well we have fared in the previous financial year, we bring in our astro experts' revelations!

So, here's a quick look at what your sun signs reveal about the 2018 appraisals.

Aries: March 21-April 19

This year, your financial status might not be that great and there are chances of huge emergency expenses that can burn a hole in your pocket. But, on the other side, a travel plan at work would prove to be beneficial. But you need to be cautious about dealing with agents and middlemen, as there are chances of being misguided by them. You need to handle everything that's money related quite carefully.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

On the work front, the stars are not in your favour. Your career prospects seem to be a slightly tough one for you to handle. If you have been travelling for work for longer distance, then it might consume a lot of your time and it might even end up being not worthy at all. On the monetary side, flow of money seems to be slightly tight for you. Hence, you need to make sure that you spend your money carefully.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

This appraisal season seems to be going pretty well for your. On the career front, you would grow good. There is a possibility that someone from the opposite gender would help you make a move ahead. Your work life is going to be great, as there are multiple opportunities that will knock at your door. You need to make sure you take the correct decision for spotting precise promotions as well as new job roles.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

This appraisal time, the stars seem to be in your favour when it comes to your career growth. There is a lot of positivity around you and this will help you stay rooted and pleasant. You will stay content with your level of dedication and hard work at office. As a result of your hard work, you will get good returns. You need to ensure that you are putting forward your best foot at work, because if you do, then there are a lot of opportunities that will come your way.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Do not be disappointed during this appraisal time, as this year might not be the best one for you in terms of making money. You will have to struggle a lot to make sure that whatever you are doing is being noticed. Success is not guaranteed if you don't pay the much-needed attention to your career. On the other hand, if you are seeking for smaller gains, then the situation can be perfect.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

With all the previous struggles, you can take a deep breath, as your financial life will now be steady. You have to understand that you need to plan in achieving your goals in a super-smooth way. If you are dealing with foreign currency, then you are definitely in for some gains this appraisal season. On the other hand, you need to be careful and not just start off with new projects, as this month might not be favourable for a new venture.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

During this appraisal period, you can see that the dynamics of your financial year are changing completely. As the stars predict, the money gods seem to have been able to put all of their focus onto your financial situation and there are many chances of increase of monetary gains. Yet, on the other side, you might still find yourself in a bit of trouble. On the other hand, success seems to avoid you at every step, in spite of your hard work. You need to try and take some time off for a vacation and channelise your energy towards productive purposes.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

On the work front, your profits remain to be pretty much the same. You might face tough problems in handling the working conditions of your workplace. Hence, you need to make sure that you handle it carefully. On the other hand, to stay calm and be at peace, you need to avoid stepping into a situation which can lead to conflicts. You need to work on putting down your ego aside and maintain a cordial relationship with your colleagues.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Your stars do not show any major changes for you on the work front. There are chances that you may not be able to get any appreciation from work this month. On the monetary front, money seems to flow at a uniform pace. It is important for you to keep yourself away from any kind of negativity at work, as there are chances that you might end up with any arguments with people around you.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Do not be disappointed that the stars are not in your favour of any hike or promotion for you this year. This may lead to disappointment and there might be times when you will feel that your hard work is not being noticed at all. This depression can be a hurdle, as you may find it hard to concentrate and focus at work. All that you need to do is be patient and give in your best.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

This is a good time that you have been working so hard for, as you will achieve all that you will aim for. On the work front, you will see a lot of things happening for you. On the other hand, you need to be very careful about engaging in any sort of politics at your office, as this can cost you your reputation.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You seem to be working way too hard and pushing yourself more than needed to meet up your expectations at work. It is predicted that you will have a fulfilling career development this month. You would taste success in terms of promotions and increments as well.