Zodiac Updates: Tricks To Turn On Your Lady Love

Aries (March 21-April 19): The Head

They are described as being "hot-headed individuals." They are known to get upset very soon and the best way to calm them down is by just quickly stroking or playing with their hair. The easy ways to get them in mood is by playing with their hair!

Taurus (April 20-May 20): The Neck And Throat

This sign is ruled by the neck and throat, when it is all about lovemaking. They love it when their necks are kissed, licked, or even blown on, stroked or possibly even choked a bit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Shoulders, Arms And Hands

The biggest erogenous zone for this sign is their hand. Kissing their arms and shoulders and a little foreplay with their fingers will turn on their partner like crazy. A back rub, which starts from their shoulders and lightly touches their arms works wonders for them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Chest, Breast And Stomach

This sign is associated with body parts like chest, breast and stomach. Individuals of this sign are often seen suffering from a stomach ache. A Cancer's chest is said to be highly sensitive and an erogenous zone and satisfying them by playing around this area can ignite them for sure.

Leo (July 23-Aug 23): Heart And Upper Back

They are ruled by the heart. They are turned on when somebody runs a finger, a feather or even a hair up their spine, from lower to upper back. So you know what's the trick to please them now, don't you?

Virgo (Aug 24-Sept 23): Abdomen

These guys love it when their partner pays attention to their abdomen. Using ice cubes and playing around their tummy can drive them crazy in no time.

Libra (Sept 24-Oct 23): Buttocks!

A little pat on their rare ends can make them enjoy it and ask for more. Spanking their bums and playing around with their waist and necks can turn them on in no time!

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22): Genitals!

They love the foreplay done by their partners. Playing around their genitals will drive them crazy. On the other hand, they need to be careful, as they are also prone to chances of suffering from yeast infection, UTI and pain and itchiness down there.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 22): Hips And Thighs

All that you need to do is put your hand down on the thighs of your lady love and see her reaction! A slight rub on her hips and thighs is enough to ignite her passion for love.

Capricorn (Dec 23-Jan 20): Knees And Back

The most erogenous zone for a Capricorn is the skin on the back of the knees. These individuals can be aroused by a slow and sensual massage.

Aquarius (Jan 21-Feb 18): Shines And Ankles

Massaging the calves, shines and ankles of an Aquarius woman can be the best feeling that she would experience, as these are the weak points. It will make her moan in ecstasy.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Feet

Feet are believed to be the most sensitive body parts for this sign. Playing around with their feet can spice up the lovemaking sessions for a Pisces woman!