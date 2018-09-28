How Many Marriage Lines Do You Have On Your Palm?

In palmistry, you can read the palm of an individual and learn about how many times the person will get married in this lifetime.
The marriage line is believed to play a significant role in judging how the individual's married life would be.
Other elements also count. If you have more than one marriage line, it has its own meaning.
If there is more than one marriage line, it is not necessary for the person to be married twice.
So, go ahead and find out what your marriage line indicates.
Check them out.
If The Marriage Line Is Interrupted
If the marriage line is interrupted, then there are more chances of you getting divorced. It is also believed that the number of interrupted sections on the line indicates the number of times the individual would get married as well.
If There Are Two Parallel Lines
If you have two parallel marriage lines on your palm and if they lie at a similar distance between the little finger foot and the heart line, then there are chances that you will get married at least twice or there are chances that you would live in separate places after the wedding.
A Short And A Parallel Line
If you have a short and a parallel marriage line which can be bright and thick, it indicates the possibility of a love triangle or extramarital affair in life. On the other hand, the longer the shorter line is, it is believed that the longer you would have the relationship with the third party.
When The Line Declines Towards The Heart Line
If your marriage line is seen declining towards the heart line, then it indicates an unhappy married life. If the marriage line is seen intersecting with the heart line or if it extends to cross the fate line, then there are chances you will have a miserable married life.
If There Are More Than Four Lines
If you have more than four or more marriage lines, then it is an indication that you have a fickle personality and you are popular among the opposite sex. On the other hand, if you do not have an unusually clear and deep main line, then there are chances that your wedding will be influential as you would become popular after marriage.
