Based On Your Zodiac How Soon Are You Likely To Define Your Relationship

We all place high expectations on our relationships. And even if we know it's not going to last forever, we certainly don't go into it just hoping it will fail!

But everyone has different expectations from their relationships. Some people want a true fairytale romance that has a Disney movie ending. Others want a fun fling that may not last for a lifetime, but will always be fun to look back on.

And still others just want someone to be their partner in crime and go on adventures with, regardless of the label that they put on it.

So, why do we all have such different expectations from our relationships? Well, everyone has their own priorities in life-some really want a steady relationship that leads to marriage and a family, while others do not take dating so seriously and simply need a little excitement in their lives.

Your zodiac sign can definitely affect your expectations in relationships. Some signs are totally hopeless romantics (yes, we're looking at you, water signs). Others are completely fine with casual relationships. Read on to find out more about how soon you are likely to define the relationship based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries, you are usually not looking for someone to tie you down, but that doesn't mean you are okay with someone who only loves you halfway. You still want that guy to put in his full effort! You're a very passionate person, so if he's acting otherwise, you just don't see the point. But at the same time, you want someone who still lets you have your freedom.

A guy who wants to know where you are at all hours, checks in on you when you're just out with your friends having a girls night, or even asks for your password to your phone? Um, no way! Goodbye! That guy would be out the door fast. But a guy who respects your independence? That's all you need.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus, you are such an easy sign to get along with. You have no need to play hard to get or mess with anyone's head! What does Taurus really want out of a relationship? While they are not trying to hide anything or confuse anyone, they can be tough to figure out because they are often a bit quiet and introverted.

So we'll clue you in on what Taurus is really looking for at the end of the day. They want someone who won't let them down-someone who will be there when they wake up crying in the middle of the night, someone who understands their biggest dreams, someone who understands when they make mistakes. They just want somebody who treats them with true compassion-it's a rare find these days.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini, you already know that when you're young, you're not looking for anyone to stick around long term. Nope, you're just looking to have some fun while you can! So, what do you really expect out of a guy, especially if you're not trying to have him hang around for a long time? You expect him to just sort of let you do your own thing-but be there when you call, of course!

Hey, no one said that your expectations would be totally fair. But you're not asking him to be your shoulder to cry on or fix all your problems, or anything along those lines-you genuinely just want a guy to have a little fun with before you get older and settle down.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer, you expect a lot, but it's nothing that a girl shouldn't expect. You want a guy who treats you like a queen, essentially. And that's not necessarily a bad thing, but it's a lot to ask of a guy. However, you will definitely be waiting a long time for the guy who can do that to come along.

Cancer, you are such a caring sign, and you don't want to put all that time and energy into a relationship with someone who won't treat you as well in return. And we can't blame you! Just don't let yourself fall for anyone too fast because they will most likely let you down-guard your heart, you don't want to let a guy who isn't worth your time hurt you.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leo, unlike the other fire signs, you do want someone who is in for the long haul! You put a ton of sincere effort into everything you do, so short flings and casual hookups are just not for you. You want someone who will give one hundred percent, and you expect nothing less. You're not here for anyone who isn't going to try their hardest to make you happy.

So, what do you expect overall? You want someone who puts in the time and energy to get to know you on a deeper level. Most importantly, you need someone who truly supports your biggest goals and dreams. You expect your relationship to lift you up, not bring you down. You want to help each other become better people.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo, you are looking for someone truly special, but at the same time, you don't want a guy who will suffocate you. You are a very self-sufficient person, and you do not want someone who thinks they need to wait on you hand and foot. You like to do your own thing and still retain a lot of independence within your relationship, but at the same time, you need to know that your man is being loyal.

Your primary expectation is balance, first and foremost. You want to know that you are loved, but you also want to be your own person and continue walking your own path. Not many men out there are up to the challenge of dating a Virgo, but those who can are in for a good time.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra, what do you really want out of a man? It can be hard to pin you down, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to define your expectations. You definitely expect a LOT out of a guy. This is partially because you're a bit insecure compared to some of the other signs-which is nothing to be ashamed of because we all have our insecurities.

So you really need a guy who fully understands that. You need someone who truly knows your deepest fears and wishes. And this is definitely a tall order for a guy, but that doesn't mean you will never find someone who meets those expectations. Keep your standards high, Libra because the right man will definitely come along for you eventually!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Dating a Scorpio is never a walk in the park. This sign has a strong emotional side-and yes, the other water signs do as well, but Scorpio is just a whole different breed. While Cancer and Pisces are both sensitive, Scorpio is on a higher level. So that's why Scorpio expects a guy who understands that. This can be tough to find, because men are typically discouraged from being very in touch with their emotions.

But there are guys out there who can fulfill this expectation, so Scorpios of the world, do not feel like you have to settle! The right guy will find his way to you eventually, but until then, you'll probably end up putting up with a few guys who aren't quite ready for you.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius, you are not really the long-term relationship type. This is why Sagittarius rarely dates Leos! These signs just have completely different expectations. So, what does Sagittarius want? Well, this sign generally just wants someone to chill with. But that doesn't mean they have absolutely zero expectations! They want someone who will allow them to be themselves. They don't want to deal with criticism or anyone who boxes them in.

Sagittarius absolutely hates the feeling of being judged, and they just want to feel like they can relax around you. So if you ever want to get a Sag to fall head over heels for you, you have to be patient and give them lots of space. Otherwise, they will just feel trapped and end things before the relationship even gets started.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Capricorn, you don't need us to tell you that you're a super ambitious sign! You can't stand the idea of dating someone who isn't as passionate as you are. You don't want to date someone lazy. Similar to Leo, you expect someone who puts in real effort. You don't want anyone who only gives you fifty percent, you need someone who is always ready to give it their all.

But you don't just want someone who gives it their all in the context of your relationship. You also want someone who cares deeply about their hobbies and their job. You expect someone who has a full life on their own, not a guy who just sits on the couch all day and expects you to do all the work!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius, you are not an easy catch. Aside from Gemini, all of the air signs definitely have high expectations for any guy who might come along! These girls are not easy to impress-and Aquarius is not falling for anyone who does not truly deserve her. Aquarius, what are you truly looking for? Above all, you need a guy who allows you to be yourself-you are very similar to Sagittarius in this way.

You don't want someone who is going to impose any drastic expectations on you, and you return the favour to the guy in question. You don't want to function as a dependent unit-you want to be your own person and allow him to do the same, and that's how you're happiest in a relationship.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces, you are not the type the girl who can be happy with an average relationship-you're looking for a guy who can really deliver on all of your expectations. Just like Cancer, you want a guy who treats you like a princess-or maybe a queen. Either way, you want to feel like royalty, and above all, you want that fairytale ending. You expect serious commitment, and you don't like casual relationships.

You don't need a guy who is ready to marry you right away, but you would rather be with someone who is willing to consider it down the line because he sees himself with you in the future. Basically, you're not in it just for fun, you're in it for love, and you need a guy who gets that.