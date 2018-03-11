How Anxiety Is Related To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

These individuals get anxiety when they bite off more than what they can chew. They generally do not get anxious easily. But once they do, they become conscious in everything that they do. They get anxious about owning up to mistakes and asking for a helping hand.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

They get anxiety when life becomes uncertain and unpredictable. They know what they want in life, yet at times they will find it hard to accept it. They get anxiety when they struggle desperately with a change in course.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These individuals experience anxiety when they feel trapped and confused. They feel anxious, as their boredom threshold is low. When they realize that they cannot escape from situations, they feel panicked.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

They get anxiety from feelings of abandonment. They can be a little overprotective and even be smothering at times. They will do anything that they can to protect their loved ones and their home. They get worried about losing their loved ones and being left all alone.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

They get anxiety when rejected or humiliated. When these individuals face rejection or humiliation, they tend to be highly anxious. The idea of being let down by others can trigger them to feel depressed.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These individuals experience anxiety by over-thinking and obsessing over details that are of no importance. They are intuitive about health, but it becomes obsessive and all consuming. If they are unwell, checking on for the symptoms online can make them even more worried. This is something that they need to stop now.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

These guys get anxious when someone repeatedly crosses their line. When someone rejects their peacemaking offers when they are trying to make peace with them, can only make them feel conscious. Their anxious level gets so high that it can put everything completely out of balance. Love and tenderness can rescue them from these situations.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They get anxious by being around people. They find it hard to be around people. Being with people who are smarter than them can give these individuals a serious anxiety attack. Their anxiety can make them appear self-righteous and this is something that would not go down well with the others.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They get anxiety when pessimists try to bring them down. These individuals love to be surrounded by optimistic individuals. Even a little bit of negativity will mellow down their progress.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

They get anxiety due to incompetence and stupidity. They have high standards and to feel safe, they try to surround themselves with competent people. This helps them feel safe. When they are not surrounded by their competition, they tend to feel anxious.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They get anxiety when they feel people lay unreasonable demands on them. They need to be left alone a lot! They are not good at being asked to make snap decisions, as it will just increase their anxiety level instantly.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They get anxiety about the idea of getting anxiety! The simple idea of anxiety can be enough to bring in the feeling of anxiety in them. They can turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy, which can end in them worrying about anything and everything. They just need to have a calm mind.