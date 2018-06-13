June 13th: How Mercury & Uranus Will Create A Major Change In Love Life Of Each Zodiac

The position of planets in our zodiac signs has a huge influence to play in our love life. If you are experiencing some troubles in your love life or even if your love life is running smoothly, there may be a major change ahead due to a huge planetary transit.

June 13th, 2018, is said to be major day for your love life as the two planets, Mercury and Uranus, are said to change their positions. A rare phenomenon known as the Mercury and Uranus sextile will be witnessed by us.

According to astrologers, this position will bring about a huge change in your love life. Usually, this position brings out the good characters of each planets but may work otherwise as well. Want to know how this sextile will affect your love life? Read on to know more.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

Communication is always an important thing in a relationship and this week, you will mainly focus on that. Do not expect your partner to magically know what you want or how you are feeling. Instead, be vocal about it and see them do anything to make you feel better. This is an important phase for your love life, as things may be getting serious among you two. Try to read the subtle signs that your partner tries to give out and act accordingly.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

This week, you may find yourself sexually aroused. But it is important to match your sexual energies with your partner, as otherwise you may lead them to think that both of you are not sexually compatible. If the relationship is relatively new and you haven't done it yet, the transit calls for you to finally take your relationship to the next level and get your partner hooked on to you forever. Just make sure you are not crossing any of their strict boundaries though.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

This transit is particularly lucky for this zodiac sign. If you are being in and out of relationships a lot, it is time to retrospect. No silly, not you!! The douches you have been dating. Upon careful thinking, you may find that you were dating people with a particular characteristic. Obviously, they weren't working out for you. This means that you need to move out of your comfort zone and mingle with people who may not share the same frequency as you. Who knows!! You may just find attraction in dissimilarities. So, go out there and keep your options open. You will definitely find someone interesting.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

Cancerians may come across many interesting people. But Ahem!! AT WORK. That's right. Your next partner may just be someone in your office. If you are not the one to date someone whom you work with, it's obviously time to throw this rule out of your window. A person at your office may catch your fancy. It may be possible that you will be assigned a project together or work very closely. However, the transit will surely mess things up for you at work. But on the personal front, this relationship will prove to be completely worth it. In fact, it may just be the longest relationship you have been into.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

Leos are not usually the ones holding themselves in their relationship, but if you have just been doing that in the fear of hurting your partner, it is time to let go. Expressing yourself to your partner will help them understand you more and may also strengthen your relationship. Also, it is time you create a perfect distinction with your partner in case of boundaries. Make sure that you respect them throughout your relationship.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

This transit is a great time for Virgo, as you will come across many opportunities to get into the relationships. Being realistic in relationships will help disappointments. After all, not all people are perfect. Also, you need to make sure that you give enough time to the important people in your life. This transit will allow you to make meaningful connections too.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

If you have been experiencing some ups and downs in your relationships, it is time to re-evaluate them. Your approach towards your relationships may be jarred. Though old ways may be charming, it's time to revamp yourself in efforts to keep alive the interest of someone you fancy. If you are the one to avoid discussions in a relationship, it is high time to face the issues with your partner and talk it out. This will clear misunderstandings and build trust.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

This transit will make you attracted to a person who is completely out of your league. But you need to take it as a challenge and woo them to your best of possibilities. They may either reject you or accept your proposal. Either way, you will have something to learn. In fact, you may find the chase exhilarating and may also come face to face with the things you never knew you were capable of. In case of your proposal getting accepted, be ready to have the most exciting relationship of your life.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

This phase of your life will bring about an indirect change in your relationship. This means to say that there will be a huge change in your finances and social status and these things will obviously affect your relationship. You may suddenly be disinterested in your current partner and may want to find someone from your newly formed social circle. Although it is not completely right, it's not wrong either. Just make sure to give them a valid reason for the breakup and try to be as honest as possible.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

If you may be completely dependent on your partner for every small thing, it's time to find your own self-confidence and stop being a kid!! Things don't last forever, so it is better to learn to stand up for yourself. You are the best version of yourself and don't let anyone demean you. In case you are stuck with a bossy partner, it is better to end things soon. Getting into a relationship where you have to take charge will help increase your self-confidence.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

This transit will allow you to have flings as long-term commitments may stay away from you for a while. Try to utilise this phase by coming across people who are as creative as you and have a different perspective towards life. You may channelize the raw energy in your work and get praises. For people who are craving for a commitment, it may just not be the right time for you. Make sure you do not get too involved with anyone during this transit, as it may turn out to be one sided only (the one side being you, of course)!!

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Getting pushed around needs to stop, as it is time to take charge of yourself in a relationship. Do not take up more than what you can do, as it will only put your inabilities in full display. If you are in a new relationship, do not exaggerate your abilities to them, as they may end expecting something that you may never be able to fulfill in a relationship. Being honest is important or else the relationship may fizzle out.