What Are The Insecurities That Define Your Zodiac Sign

How would you describe your fears and insecurities to others? Having fear is something that defines our personality, but do you know that understanding about our individual fears is so easy with the predictions that are based on our zodiac sign?

Well, according to astrology, an individual's fears and insecurities can be revealed when you look at their zodiac signs.

Each zodiac sign has its own share of insecurities and fears and there is nothing better than learning about our own insecurities and fears.

Here, in this article, we reveal some of the worst insecurities of each zodiac sign. Check them out.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Facing defeat or failure is particularly very hard for you to digest. You seem to be very insecure about failing in the most important tasks in your life. All that you need to do is chill out and know that you can bounce back in no time. Start taking a day each and see how things ease out.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

As an individual of this sign, you are selfless, and this is wonderful; but there will be times when you will end up doing so much for others that you lose yourself in the process. On the other hand, you need to prioritize yourself before you do anything for the others. You fear of being left alone.

Which Animal Does Your Soul Relate To According To Your Zodiac Sign?

Gemini: May 21-June 20

If you belong to this zodiac, then you are known for being extremely lucky and you know it, so when things tend to go wrong, you start to feel insecure. You need to understand that you have got to channelise your inner optimistic side and believe it will all be alright and that obstacles are also a part of life.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Being vulnerable is your biggest insecurity. You cannot handle it when you tend to lose moments of control over your emotions. You tend to be in control of things, and this is something that worries you most of the time.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

You are someone who needs reassurance in everything that you do in life. If your loved ones do not pamper you or even reassure you all the time about their love to you, then you tend to feel insecure about it.

These Zodiac Signs Are Better Off As Friends Than As A Couple

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

As an individual, you are a perfectionist, so when you see things being disorganized and out of place, then you tend to feel insecure and uneasy. Apart from this, you also hate chaos and mess, and this includes even social situations as well.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

You tend to feel insecure if you're being ignored. You love people who are close to you or the ones who love to pay attention to you. But when this does not happen, you tend to get very uneasy and feel insecure. You need to know that you're spectacular, so don't let someone else take that away from you.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You tend to keep yourself updated about the things that are happening around you. So, if you stumble on a road that you don't have an idea about, then there are chances that you can completely feel insecure and scared about the same. Being in such situations can also make you feel anxious.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

You will feel insecure when someone comes to you for help and you cannot solve their problem. You believe in being the problem solver and an agony aunt to people who are stressed. So situations where you cannot solve others problems make you feel insecure. You need to remember that you are one person and you cannot solve everyone's problems.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

You like to stay poised and even be ready for awkward or unknown situations in life. Hence, there is just nothing that can surprise you or make you feel insecure. On the other hand, the thought of losing in any situation can make you feel very insecure.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You tend to feel insecure when you are forced to do something that you do not wish to do. You hate to change yourself for the rest of the world and being bound to do things that can make you feel scared and lose confidence. Remember, you just cannot be fake!

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You cannot handle criticism, as you simply hate it. You have been the good kid all the time and get compliments for it. But, on the other hand, when you come face to face with criticism, you can never handle it and it can make you feel insecure instantly.