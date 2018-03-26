Weekly Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign: 25-31st March, 2018

Aries: March 21-April 19

It is the perfect time for having a good look around your house. You might have to take decisions on how you need to spend some money. You do not have to spend on huge investments; but this is definitely a good time to make some wise investments.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You are anxious to get things back on track. The good news is that you would be able to do it this week easily. You need to take things one at a time. Avoid rushing into things and complete things before you switch to the next task. This will help you get stability in doing your daily chores.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You would be successful in your endeavours, as you'd be more practical regarding the same. Pay attention about spending too much money, more than what you can afford. Being way too close to problems can make it difficult for you to properly assess the situation. On the other hand, health issues come into play. In the field of romance, you seem to slow down a bit due to other pressures.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

This is the perfect time for you to diversify. A close friend seems to be confused, as they are not ready to hear your advice yet. On the other hand, your hyperactive nature will make it difficult for you to stay centered on what really matters. Apart from this, you would also have a good chance of winning people's heart with the way of you handling things. You need to spend some quality time with your loved ones as well.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

This week again, one would see you in a rather irritated mood. You tend to use words like weapons, but at the same time, you do not realise on how sharp and penetrating some of your comments can be. You need to think before you speak.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

There is a lot of confusion arising, so you need to be aware. You tend to be susceptible at the moment. Apart from this, you will be heavily influenced by what others tell you. You need to concentrate on creative matters, in which you would excel.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

This week is going to be a tough one to handle, in terms of your loved ones. There is a lot of pent-up tension and resentment in the air. Even the simplest conversations seem to turn into a highly charged issue. You need to accept your weakness and do something about it.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

This is the best time that you need to allow your deepest and most hidden emotions and feelings out. Apart from this, there is a great relief in which you would talk about the things that you had kept closed in your heart all this while. A female member of your family will offer sympathy when you would feel low.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

There is a lot of pressure on you, as your boss seems to be expecting an improvement in your performance. Any love affair which begins now will be characterised by good cheer, having fun and a fair share of emotional drama. So, watch out for the silver lining.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

There are many opportunities that will arise and more financial security would be there for the future. This is the time you might get motivated when it comes to doing a lot of tasks. You need to avoid second-hand dealings. On the other hand, you might save yourself from making an expensive mistake.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You need to avoid friction with friends and lovers. You tend to be more concerned with mundane affairs such as business. You need to focus on being clear, especially on what you want to do. You are especially good at mediating conflicts. The change of the planet Venus brings in good luck through your siblings.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Venus seems to enter the financial sector of your chart. This is a negative position for love matters and close relationships. On the other hand, you tend to experience profits through self-efforts. You can communicate your ideas well and it will just seem more authentic.