Best Time For These Zodiacs In July 2018

According to astrology, the retrograde happening in the five planets can bring in a tough time for the zodiac signs.

Mars, Pluto, Neptune, Saturn, and Jupiter are the planets that are currently undergoing retrograde. With the solar eclipse on July 12, to the Mercury joining the retro mix on July 26, or even the blood moon total lunar eclipse happening on July 27, 2018, this month seems to be a rough one for the zodiacs.

But fret not as we bring in details about the lucky four zodiac signs for July 2018.

Check them out as we share the details about the zodiac sign which will be lucky during this retrograde phase.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals usually prefer to go on their way. They tend to do things on their own, and this can lead them to be lonely. But in July there might be a sudden desire that they would want to go with the flow. All that they need to do is embrace it. If they find themselves smiling more often, then they need to pay attention to all things that involve the number five as this is something that will bring them unexpected luck.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

For Sagittarius, this July brings grounding energy which seems to compel them to imagine what they need in life. All that they need to do is take some steps toward their dreams. On the other hand, they do not have to rush into doing things as it is crucial for them to slow down and examine their motives. Apart from all this, they need to focus on taking charge of their happiness, and once they do this, then other things in their life seem to fall into place.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

For Leo, July is the perfect time for them to explore their inner thoughts. July is the ideal month for these individuals as it brings in the best opportunity to uncover a hidden truth. Finding happiness in the little things is what matters to this zodiac the most.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

For Cancer, this July seems to get a much-needed cancellation from their brooding, introverted, and insecure routine. Instead of feeling the harmful effects of five planets, these individuals are believed to enjoy a calmness that they haven't felt in ages. On the other hand, they need to chill out the most as they will realise that staying calm can fetch in better results.

