Astrological Predictions For Foreign Settlements

Aries: March 21-April 19

You need to wait for your application of permanent residence or work permit to get a green signal yet. On the other hand, there are chances that you might plan for a leisure trip to a foreign country this year. Though you may not go abroad for work-related reasons this year, there are chances that your influence and connections would grow beyond your birthplace. Good travel time is predicted until 11th October 2018.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

There are bright chances that you might go abroad for work-related purposes or on a business visa. You probably would be expanding your business. While there would be a few obstructions on the way, a trip to a foreign destination will be a rewarding experience.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

If you are a student, then you need to pack your bags, as it is predicted that you would have an opportunity to study abroad this year. On the other hand, you may also enroll in a distant learning course with a foreign university. The period between 20th April and 14th May is considered to be favourable for foreign trips for leisure & entertainment.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You might plan a business trip abroad from 10th to 25th of June this year. Apart from this, you would also get an opportunity to go abroad with your family or colleagues for an assignment. Overall, this year suggests that you may experience many possibilities of foreign visits.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Lucky Leos! There are chances that you might consider settlement abroad this year. This could be a soft landing or a short-term stay. It is predicted that foreign trips for any purpose may be favourable during the period after 11th October of this year. Apart from this, there are chances of family trips abroad, which are seen towards the end of the year.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

An unexpected or rather an unwanted foreign trip is on the cards between 13th April and 15th May this year. The outcome of this travel may not be much encouraging though. Apart from this, the period between 16th August and 17th September 2018 also indicates a similar journey, which can turn to be fruitful. On the other hand, you need to make sure to keep expenses low or you'll consume accumulated funds and savings.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

There are some work-related tours which are indicated from 19th September to 6th October this year. You may also plan a trip abroad as a part of some international exchange program. A foreign trip for an archaeological survey or research is also predicted on the cards. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of a foreign trip due to a health treatment.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You may go abroad for work-related events through the year until 11th October this year. A foreign trip for spiritual reasons is also seen on the cards. For students, there are chances that you might go abroad on a student visa for higher studies. From 20th April to 14th May 2018, there are chances that you may get to travel abroad with your partner as well.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

After 11th October this year, the stars seem to be more promising for foreign trips. You might go abroad to pursue your education endeavors or explore your spiritual interests. There are financial gains that are forecasted for foreign countries. Apart from this, there is a possibility that you might look for employment abroad as well. On the other hand, you need to avoid emotional decisions when it comes to handling foreign matters.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

This year would bring many possibilities to go abroad. There are chances that you might go on a work permit from work for an overseas employer or to fulfill a project assigned by your current organisation as well. You could engage in a travel abroad to gain wealth and prosperity. Apart from this, there are chances of studying abroad, which are strong too in 2018.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

There are official foreign trips that are indicated in your horoscope for this year. You may have to leave your current country due to some legal complications for a short while. On the other hand, your foreign trips would remain cost-effective this year. You may also go abroad for higher learning and spirituality.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

The period until 11th October this year is positive to undertake foreign trips. The reasons for your travel would be mostly work related. After 11th October, your stars also predict a religious trip. Foreign travel for trading is also indicated this year.

So what do your stars have in store for you? Let us know in the comment section below.