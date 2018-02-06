Know If She Loves You Or Not, According To Her Zodiac Sign

Aries (March 21–April 19):

The girl with the zodiac sign of Aries is found to express her love in straightforward words and actions, by which her lover may easily understand her feelings for him. Moreover, an Aries girl is more likely to become more cheerful when she is really in love with someone and even prefers to discuss about her marriage and marital future with the man she loves.

Taurus (April 20–May 20):

A Taurus girl is generally very loving and affectionate towards the man she loves. She tries to flirt and shows several signs of her love towards her man when she is alone with him. All her sweet gestures will directly indicate about her love and she even tries to please that man in her own way, to let him know that she really loves him.



Gemini (May 21–June 20):

A girl with Gemini as a zodiac sign always tries to impress her lover by dressing according to his choice. Her sole aim remains to look good in the eyes of the man she loves, which may increase her confidence about winning his love. She constantly tries to mesmerize her lover with her appealing look and her loving words, which are continued even through the text messages or phone calls, when they are away from each other.

Cancer (June 21–July 22):

A girl born with the Cancer zodiac sign is always very serious about a romantic relationship and likes to consider many factors before finally committing to her lover. She will like to check whether she actually loves that man and if he is suitable enough to be her life partner. So this girl is found to be quite silent in the presence of that man, when she is checking all the aspects before accepting her own feelings.

Leo (July 23–August 22):

The girl with the Leo zodiac sign is extremely straightforward to tell plainly about her love and she may also show her fondness publicly through kisses or hugs. So her lover does not have to wait too much or make any guesswork for knowing her actual feelings for him. Sometimes, she may even surprise her lover; by a sudden confession of her love for him.

Virgo (August 23–September 22):

The Virgo girl always wants to be sure that both of them know well about each other in a relationship. So when she will be seen asking more questions to a particular man and also informing him about herself, it is obvious she is in love with him. She is also found to be quite serious in her behaviour till she can finally express her love.

Libra (September 23–October 22):

A girl born with the zodiac sign of Libra is by nature very charming and fun-loving. But she seems to become serious towards the man she falls in love with. So this change in the normal behaviour may indicate her love for that particular person, as she will be more careful in nurturing this relationship and make the man know about her feelings for him.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21):

A Scorpio woman always tries to be silent about her love and rather she may even keep away from the man she actually loves. It is because of her protective mind that directs her to check if she is really in love with that man or it is just an infatuation. But her love can always be read from the expression of her eyes, which the man should observe closely to know her mind.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21):

A woman with the zodiac sign of Sagittarius does not indicate easily about the love in her mind for a man. She will apparently remain the same as before, except for a certain inclination of spending time with the man she loves, on any simple pretext. She actually wants to enjoy some fun-filled moments with that man whom she loves, in spite of her superficial inertness.

Capricorn (December 22–January 20):

The woman born with the Capricorn zodiac sign normally acts in very formal way with everyone. But she may be somewhat informal in her behaviour towards the man she loves, if she is sure about the state of her own heart. Love is a long-term relationship for her and she makes sure to be committed to that man, for which she makes it absolutely sure that he is the right man for her.

Aquarius (January 21–February 18):

The Aquarius woman is too unreadable and no one can be absolutely sure about her love, unless she admits it herself. She tries to protect her feelings at all cost, except the fact that she may be a bit careless in front of the man she loves, if she is sure that man will love her in all conditions. Her relaxed attitude in the company of that man may indicate her love to some extent.

Pisces (February 19–March 20):

A woman with the zodiac sign of Pisces opens up her heart to the man she loves and thus, it becomes an easier job for him to understand it. She starts having complete faith on him and may also hand over all the charges of her life to him, since she prefers to act according to her heart. If she loves too intensely, her certain behaviour may even seem to be insane regarding that man.