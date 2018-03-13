Meet The Happiest Zodiac Signs Of The Year

Gemini: May 21-June 20

It's time that these individuals enjoy their freedom. Even though they have always tried to be as free as possible, somehow it does not work in their favour. But throughout the year, they would face the freedom. Being independent and free is something that these individuals enjoy the most. The brand-new independence will make them feel more content than what they have ever imagined.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

This year, they will truly have faith in their ownself. While they generally make an effort to keep their ego in check, this year will give them chances to feel that they are the "king of the jungle". They would see that the things will start working in their way and they will finally start to move forward from letdowns, which were holding them back in the past. On the other hand, they need to concentrate on the present and future.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They will find serenity and peace this year and this is something that will make them feel very happy. Even though the previous year has been chaotic for them, this year will surely make them happy. They will remember all the lessons that they have learned from the past nerve-racking year; but it is time now for them to attract the serene vibes from the time ahead and relax. They will recall from the mistakes that they have made in the past and will try not to repeat them again! This reduces their chances of getting involved in unwanted troubles.



Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

This is the year that they will experience new opportunities, which will help them flourish. They can make some huge moves in the coming months. They will bear in mind all the changes that they have already gone through in the past year. They will be optimistic about the future again, and this is something that will make them work toward their goal of being happy in the longest time and this happy phase is something that will last for the longest and throughout the year.

