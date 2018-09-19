Do You Know That Your Palm's Colour Says A Lot About Your Health & Fate?

Have you ever noticed that each individual's palm colour is different from the other? According to palmistry, these different colours of the palm can reveal a lot about the personality and fate of an individual.
In palmistry, it is revealed that the different colours on the palm can predict the health, fate and personality of the individual.
Check out and learn about the different personalities of individuals, by just looking at the colour of the palm!
How To Know About People By Looking At Their Palms
Find out how.
If Your Palm Is Pink
If your palm colour is ‘pink', then you will have good luck throughout your life and you tend to become successful with very less effort. These individuals are energetic, enthusiastic and also have a positive outlook towards life.
On the health front, individuals who have good physical and psychological health are believed to have pink palms.
If Your Palm Is White
If your palm colour is ‘white', then it indicates that you are a cold person and an introvert. It becomes difficult for you to trust others instantly. This can be one of the reasons as to why you have very few friends.
On the health front, you might be suffering from anaemia which gives you a pale colour.
If Your Palm Is Blue
If your palm colour is ‘blue', then it indicates that you might be suffering from an underlying heart condition. On the personality front, you seem to be quite timid, depressed and dependent in nature.
On the health front, you might have a poor blood circulation and you might suffer from chest distress and shortness of breath.
If Your Palm Is Yellowish
If your palm colour is ‘yellowish', then you are a person who is very sad and can be a pessimist at times. You tend to find fault in every single thing around you.
On the health front, there are chances that you might suffer from liver-related problems.
If Your Palm Is Black
If your palm colour is ‘black', then as an individual, you tend to face a lot of difficulties in terms of money matters. You might have to struggle all through your life and also face many health-related problems as well.
On the health front, there are chances that you might suffer from anaemia, hypertension or even stomach disease.
If Your Palm Is Red
If your palm colour is ‘red', then you are a person who has excessive energy. Your energy seems to be infectious as people around you feel positive about your presence. But on the other hand, you seem to have zero patience as you tend to lose your temper at the drop of a hat!
On the health front, you seem to suffer from fatigue. This is generally due to the oversupply of blood to the brain.
