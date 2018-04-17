Be With These Individuals According To Your Zodiac Sign

Though relationships seem to come down to companionship, we all need a little different when it comes to the person we choose to spend time with.

Astrology holds the clues. Find out the type of person who'd suit you the best, based on your zodiac sign.

There are certain people whom you deserve to have in your life based on your zodiac sign.

These are the individuals who will have an impact on your life.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Being an Aries individual, you seem to get bored very easily. You need to have somebody in your life who will make your life filled with surprises, adventures, and little magical moments that will keep you pre-occupied. You need to be with somebody who will take your breath away.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Being this sign, you are very grateful for the things that you have in life, but you need to let your fear of the unknown not get to you. You need somebody who will show you that it is okay for you to shoot for the moon, while you still have the stars. You need to be with somebody who pushes you outside of your comfort zone.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

If you are an individual with this sign, you have a heart of gold. You need somebody who would shower you with the love that you have been giving to everyone else. You need to be with somebody who melts your heart instantly.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

If you are an individual of this sign, then you love everyone with all your heart. You need an individual who seems to protect your heart like they would protect their own. You need to be with somebody who can shelter your heart with theirs and give the protection that you need the most.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Being the one of this sign, you are very empathetic to others and their needs. You need to be with individuals who would give you more than what you give to everyone else. You need to be with somebody who would kill you with their kindness.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

If this is your sign, then you are a perfectionist. You seem to like doing things in the best possible way. You need to be with somebody who can make you realise that how being imperfect can make you beautiful and perfect just the way you are. In short, you need to be with somebody who can see you as you are!

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

There are no other signs that love harmony just like you do. As an individual, you need to be with somebody who can bring out the madness into your life. Be with somebody who can set your heart on fire.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Being an individual of this sign, it means that if there is anything that you are cautious in life with, then it would be your trust. You need to be with people whom you can count on during your hour of need. You need somebody who will always have your back. Stay with people who will restore your faith in loyalty.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Being this sign, you are full of life, laughter and energy. As a person, you need to be with somebody who can match your level of excitement, and not hold you back. But, at the same time, they understand your best interests at heart. In short, be with somebody who will slow you down.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Being this sign individual, you are responsible beyond measure. You seem to have your stuff together and you are always focused. As an individual, you need to be with somebody who will bring in more play into your personal and work life. In other words, you need to be with somebody who will show you the beauty in letting go.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Being this sign, you are an independent individual. You need to be with somebody who can make you feel safe enough to be vulnerable about what people really mean to you. In other words, be with somebody who will help you open up to the world.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Being this zodiac, you seem to be very hard to impress. You need to be with an individual who can keep up with your high standards and intellectual conversations. On the other side, you also need to be with somebody who can make you keep up with them too. In simpler words, be with somebody who will blow your mind away.