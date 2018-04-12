Zodiac Signs Reveal The Reason Why You Are Unhappy

Can you imagine the reason that you are being sad can be related to your zodiac sign? Well, according to astrology, each zodiac sign exactly knows on what makes these individuals sad.

We bring in the details of the zodiac signs, as they reveal the actual reason for being sad.

The reasons for an individual's happiness and sadness can be totally related to their zodiac sign and we bring in the details of the signs.

Aries: March 21-April 19

You seem to get irritated with people who are never going to change. If you feel that an individual will never give you an apology that you have been waiting for, it leaves you stressed. You have to move on from the pain that they have brought to you. On the other hand, you have to finally forget about them instead of holding onto your grudge.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

As an individual of this sign, you are living in the past instead of the present. It is really hard for you to appreciate what you have now, as this is something that you are stuck thinking about what you used to have. There is always someone whom you are missing. Be it a memory or an individual, you tend to miss something constantly. You have to learn to live in the moment and you have to enjoy your present.

What Do You Deserve According To Your Zodiac Sign

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Your irritation seems to be eating you alive. You seem to keep waiting for something horrible to happen. You think that happiness is something that never lasts for long. On the other hand, you don't even let yourself enjoy it anymore. Apart from this, you seem to be living with thoughts of what could happen in future instead of living in the present which is actually a pretty good place to be.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You seem to have been focusing on others and have barely seen paying attention to your ownself. There have been times when you have been neglecting your own needs because you tend to feel like you are taking care of your loved ones. But you need to understand on what comes first. You should ideally start doing more for yourself instead of acting like you matter the least.

Zodiac Signs That Are Known To Be The Most Traditional

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

You tend to feel like everything that goes wrong is because of your fault. You are used to taking control of situations. Often being in charge of your own fate, you seem to jump to the conclusion of things going wrong as you assume that you are the one who needs to blame. However, this is something that is not always true. You need to remember that sometimes bad things can happen to anybody and it is okay as you can recover from it.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You are often seen holding yourself to an unfair standard. You tend to keep pushing yourself to your limits as you never feel like you are doing enough in almost everything that you do. On the other hand, you always feel like you should do more stuff by being more productive. But you need to understand that you have to stop being so hard on yourself. Apart from this, you have to accept that you have been trying your hardest and that is something to be proud of.

5 Zodiac Signs Take Far More Than They Give

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

You seem to often compare your journey to strangers. You tend to keep counting others milestones and underestimating yourself of not reaching them as quickly. Instead of recognising that each one of us follows a different path, you tend to feel like you are falling behind. Take a deep breathe and analyse and see how much you have accomplished in life as you are too busy seeing others success

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You have been putting too much on your plate at once all the time and this is one of the reason why you are sad. It's hard for you to find a moment of rest because you are always multitasking. Apart from this, you are always seen thinking about numerous things at once. However, to achieve happiness, you seem to have to slow down and focus on one thing at a time. You need to remember that you are not a superhuman. You cannot do it all. On the other hand, you have to pick and choose what matters the most to you as well.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

You seem to be unsure of what you want to do with your life. There have been a million unanswered questions that keep bothering you. You are worried about not making a mark of yourself, but there is no reason to think that. You need to understand that can still move forward, even if you are not sure exactly where you are headed. Understand the fact that you can still walk without an exact destination in mind.

6 Zodiac Signs That Are Known To Have The Best Liars

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Even though you seem to like your alone time, you have been feeling lonely mostly. Though in the past, you have pushed other people away to protect yourself, itseems like you are just as miserable in isolation. On the other hand, it turns out that you need love, just like everybody else. Remember that you need to put yourself out there instead of hiding away out of fear.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You seem to be way too focused on outside appearance off lately. You seem to focus more on 'social standard boasting but you need to know that the material things are not as important as the social world makes it seem like. You need to remember that you cannot find happiness in stuff. You can always find happiness deep within yourself.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You feel like you have lost many friends, since high school. But as you get older, friends seem to get busier and you tend to feel lonely. You are going to see them less often. This does not mean they have stopped caring about you. Understand that few relationships do last even if they are long termed.