Different Ways In Which People Celebrate Holi As Per Zodiac

Aries: March 21-April 19

These individuals love to take the lead, as they are the first ones to start celebrating this colorful festival Holi! They will surely invite everyone to join them and form a group. They will take the initiative to lead the group and enjoy the festivities.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

The Taurians will celebrate Holi, but will start a bit late in the day, enjoying their holiday. They love to play Holi gracefully with various colours. There is no stopping when these individuals get in the mood of celebration.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These guys find this festival as an opportunity to mingle with new people and different groups and hence will have many plans to celebrate Holi. The groups that they mingle with will also have a large number of people of the opposite sex. These people use different colours that do not go unnoticed.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These guys being the homies would love to celebrate this festival at home. All that they need to do is invite all their friends home to celebrate this day. They usually start planning their celebrations in advance. On the other hand, these guys prefer to play Holi with coloured water instead of the dry powder.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

These guys are known to be the heart of the party. They end up with more than one invitation during this day. They try their best to please the people who have invited them. They will play Holi for a part of the day and might end up in a cinema hall later on in the evening.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These guys prefer to plan their days, even during Holi. On this day, they might meet up old acquaintances and friends and engage in some public relation activity. They prefer to spend the day socialising, rather than playing with colours.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

These individuals get along with any group as they come across as being friendly and hence they have fun during Holi. They will make sure that some peppy music is played at the party. They will dance their hearts out on this day.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They love to be in their comfort zone while playing Holi, hence they come across as moody. But, once they are out of their comfort zone, they will enjoy playing Holi. On the other hand, they would like to spend quality time with their closed ones than playing the game entire day!

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarians play Holi with great enthusiasm. They come across as being an extrovert and enthusiastic individual and they are seen dancing to the tunes of folk songs and they mingle with people from different cultural backgrounds on this day.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These guys do not like to remain untidy for long and hence they will play Holi for a short period. They do have large hearts to treat everyone very delightfully, yet they are sober when it comes to playing games.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

The Aquarians are most likely to play Holi with a large group of many friends with the best available colours. They hate staying at home on this day and will ensure that they make this day memorable with their loved ones.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

People belonging to the Pisces sign love water and hence will love to play with coloured water on this day and joyfully give colours to people whom they invite on this day. On the other hand, they can also be very sweet hosts and will treat their guests with love and warmth.