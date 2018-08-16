Lesser Known Facts About Atal Bihari Vajpayee

As the nation mourns the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we share some of the lesser known facts about the legend.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's personality has been able to win over not only all the countrymen but also his oppositions. He had won India's Bharat Ratna in 2015.

Here in this article, we are revealing some of his lesser-known facts.

His Birth

He was born on December 25, 1924. He served as India's Prime Minister for first for a term of 13 days in 1996, and after that from 1998 to 2004. According to reports, he is the only non-Congress Prime Minister who has completed the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004.

Nehru Had Predicted His Political Growth

According to reports, Jawaharlal Nehru had noticed the oratory skills of Mr Vajpayee to a great extent & he believed that he would become Prime Minister of India and it did happen!

Political Growth

Mr Vajpayee served as India's prime minister for first for a term of 13 days in 1996. After this from 1998 to 2004. He is the only Parliamentarian who has been elected from 4 different states which were Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi

During his career in Politics, he was elected to the Lok Sabha ten times and twice to the Rajya Sabha. Apart from this, he was also the first person to deliver a speech in Hindi in the UN General Assembly.

His Retirement From Politics

In the year 2005, he retired from politics. He was also conferred with Bharat Ratna, which is the country's highest civilian award, by then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.

His Achievements

His birthday is on 25th December and this day has been declared as the 'Good Governance Day' by the NDA. He was also honoured with Padma Vibhushana in 1992. Apart from this, he was also awarded the Best Parliamentarian award in 1994 & Bharat Ratna in 2014.

