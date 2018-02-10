Will Your Zodiac Sign Be Lucky In Love This Valentine’s Day?

Aries

There is a great possibility for you to get a chance and meet somebody special on this Valentine's day. Since your zodiac is ruled by planet Mars, you are a born leader. In the coming month, you may take extreme choice with respect to your relationships.

Zodiac Compatibility: You will be most compatible with Leo/Aries/Sagittarius.

Taurus

Love is in the air for you, as your zodiac reveals that you will spend your Valentine's day in peace. If you are in a relationship, then you will enjoy and exchanges gifts. On the other hand, if you are single, you will enjoy being your own partner and treating yourself.

Zodiac compatibility: You will be most compatible with Virgo/Capricorn/Taurus.

Gemini

Being single will sparkle your identity as the brightest. You are expected to see numerous unforeseen happenings from your loved ones. On the other hand, individuals who are in a relationship need to settle on a few decisions about where their connections are going.

Zodiac Compatibility: You are most compatible with Aquarius/Gemini/Libra.

Cancer

Growth in a relationship is a concern with regards to love during this romantic season. Your partners need to be watchful with their desires, as they might not reciprocate as they are expected to. On the other hand, the singletons are expected to spend Valentine's day with their family, since they want to feel ensured by others.

Zodiac Compatibility: They are most compatible with Pisces/Cancer/Scorpio.

Leo

If you are single, you are likely to spend the day with your friends. According to astrologers, your point of view on connections seems to change this year. If you are dating someone, then you will discover some inconveniences around this Valentine's time, but things seem to settle down with a period of time.

Zodiac Compatibility: You are most compatible with Aries/Leo/Sagittarius.

Virgo

You are a soft-hearted person and you need to be cheerful on this coming Valentine's day. There are chances that you feel frustrated about the past issues that you may have been facing. Keep calm and let everything play out at their own pace.

Zodiac Compatibility: You are most likely to be compatible with Capricorn/Virgo/Taurus.

Libra

Since Venus rules Libra, which is the planet of love, it is a great time for you in the relationship. On the other hand, single Librans do not have to let this get to their head and feel low, as there are many opportunities that are lined up on their way during this romantic season.

Zodiac Compatibility: You are most compatible with Gemini/Libra/Aquarius.

Scorpio

As Mars is in its own sign, you need to be watchful with your inclination to be persistent and ego, as this can ruin on what could be an extraordinary Valentine's Day for you. If you are in a relationship, then you will regularly suffocate their exceptional somebody with their affection. On the other hand, the singletons would not take an extra effort to search for their valentine and would prefer to be single.

Zodiac Compatibility: You are most compatible with Scorpio/Pisces/Cancer.

Sagittarius

Being courageous and positive about everything around you, defines you. Singles won't be frightened if they are separated from everyone else on this day. They will observe Valentine's in their own particular manner and yet they will find the opportunity to choose somebody.

Zodiac Compatibility: You are most compatible with Aries/Sagittarius/Leo.

Capricorn

If you are single, then you need to escape from your shells if you are truly in need of a relationship. You do nothave toworry about your odds on this day, as it does not cover up on what you feel. On the other hand, you need to control your emotions as well.

Zodiac Compatibility: Your sign is most compatible with Taurus/Capricorn/Virgo.

Aquarius

Since Goddess Venus is in Aquarius, you would feel exceptionally blessed in love, as it will help you to discover your closeness with your loved one. Being honest and having an open heart will make your loved ones shower stunning affection on you.

Zodiac Compatibility: You are most compatible with Aquarius/Gemini/Libra.

Pisces

This is the ideal opportunity for you to demonstrate your affection to your friends, family and loved ones. Do not hesitate to make a revelation of your affection to others. This is a great opportunity for you to investigate your inclination towards your loved ones. Don't miss this opportunity.

Zodiac Compatibility: You are most compatible with Cancer/Pisces/Scorpio.