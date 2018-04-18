Akshay Tritiya Advice For All Zodiac Signs

On this Akshay Tritiya day, there are certain things that you need to follow. The word "Akshay Tritiya" literally means something that is indestructible.

On this auspicious day, there are certain things that you need to follow as per your zodiac sign.

Here are some of the things that individuals of each zodiac sign must pay heed to and we bring in the piece of advice as per your zodiac sign.

Check it out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

If your zodiac is Aries, then you need to understand that this is not just the first planet of the 12 sun signs, but you are also the most active sign. You can experience satisfaction in your activities.

Piece of advice: You need to offer water to the Sun God.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Being an individual of this sign, you need to impart some relief to your partner and your well wishers in your overall life.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Try and gift something to your partner.

The New Moon Turns Over A New Leaf In Your Love Life This Weekend!

Gemini: May 21-June 20

If you want some peace at the professional front, then you need to place a designer mini-sized flower pot on your study table.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Plant a green leafy shrub in the house.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

On this auspicious day, you need to donate something in white, which will really benefit you on this day. By doing so, you will have peace in the coming days.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Donate milk to underprivileged kids.

Zodiacs That Come Together But Fizz Out Due To Compatibility Issues

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

These individuals are known to be really adamant and demanding in their nature. To tone down their commanding and demanding character, they need to follow a certain advice.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Wear pearls on this day.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

On this auspicious day, you need to donate something that is sweet, which is like receiving sweet blessings!

Piece of advice you need to follow: Donate jaggery and til (sesame) to the needy.

Qualities That Attract Your Soulmate To You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

You are one of the most reasonable of all sun signs. You can indulge yourself into some literary activity.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Purchase a good book or donate some spiritual books on this day.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

On this auspicious day, you need to remove negativity around you.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Place some sacred objects like ganga jal, pure honey, flowers, tulsi plant in the East or the North-east direction of your house.

Your Weekly Predictions For April 15th-22nd

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

It is high time that you as an individual need to focus on other things, apart from your travel trips. Focus on your personal relationships and your house environment. Focus on all the high-energy areas of your house.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Clean the mirrors and the glasses of your house. Maintain them and clean them up, as they bring in the energy to your house.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

On this auspicious day, as Shani seems to be the ruling planet of this sun sign and it is a wonderful day to donate a few things, it can help bring in luck.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Donate steel utensils and you can also donate oil or black pulses.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

If you are born under this sun sign, then you need to either purchase or donate earthen pots.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Keep an earthen sakora for birds. This will give you lots of blessings from mother nature during summers.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

If you are born in this sun sign, you are said to be extremely adjusting and you certainly need to live with one to understand this fact.

Piece of advice you need to follow: Offer red coloured flowers to the deities on this day.